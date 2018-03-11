State Police Probe Garner Prison Incident

State police report they received a call about 7:07 pm on March 2 from Garner Correctional Institution, the state’s high-security prison at 50 Nunnawauk Road, informing them that a prisoner there had made threats against a correction officer.

State police responded to the facility to investigate the matter. Inmate Daniel McCray, 22, allegedly had made such threats, stating that he wanted to harm a correction officer, state police said.

State police report that correction officers allegedly had found a makeshift weapon fashioned from a filed-down toothbrush in McCray’s cell.

The matter is under investigation. McCray, who is an inmate awaiting trial, is being held on $200,000 bail at Garner on pending criminal charges.