Newtown news of 25, 50, 75, and 100 years ago, from the files of The Newtown Bee....Read Full Article
Recent Stories
- RCN To Offer Six-Session Parent Group
- New York Life Grant Supporting Resiliency Center Grief Services
- State Police Probe Garner Prison Incident
- Fire Creates Heavy Damage To Great Quarter Road Home
- Police Reports | February 18-March 3, 2018
- Fire Calls | February 22-March 8, 2018
- Sandy Hook Man Arrested For Fatal I-84 Crash
State police report they received a call about 7:07 pm on March 2 from Garner Correctional Institution, the state’s high-security prison at 50 Nunnawauk Road, informing them that a prisoner there had made threats against a correction officer.
State police responded to the facility to investigate the matter. Inmate Daniel McCray, 22, allegedly had made such threats, stating that he wanted to harm a correction officer, state police said.
State police report that correction officers allegedly had found a makeshift weapon fashioned from a filed-down toothbrush in McCray’s cell.
The matter is under investigation. McCray, who is an inmate awaiting trial, is being held on $200,000 bail at Garner on pending criminal charges.