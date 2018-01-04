(HARTFOR – Governor Dannel P. Malloy announced Thursday afternoon, January 4, that state offices will open on time Friday, January 5, – following clean-up from the major winter storm that impacted the state. All third-shift state employees should report to work as regularly scheduled Thursday night. All first and second-shift state employees should report to work as scheduled Friday morning.

“We urge residents to allow for extra travel time tomorrow to ensure that they arrive at their destinations safely,” Governor Malloy said. “Road conditions continue to be hazardous tonight and motorists are reminded to use extreme caution if they must drive. I want to especially thank the road crews as well as the first-responders for the job they have done and will continue to do throughout the night on behalf of the residents of our state.”