St Rose of Lima School Hosts Grandparents And Special Persons Day

St Rose of Lima School welcomed roughly 450 visitors at the school on May 11 for its Grandparents and Special Persons Day.

The day began with a Mass. Later, visitors were treated to food and student performances in the school’s Gathering Hall and visited classrooms, where they completed activities with their students.

One of the performances for the day was students singing “Tomorrow” from the school’s musical production of Annie, Jr, which was staged at Edmond Town Hall that evening.