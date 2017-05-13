Spring Concerts Bring Musical Celebrations To Elementary Schools

Newtown’s elementary schools each hosted school assemblies and evening spring concerts for family and friends between May 1 and May 8.

Hawley Elementary School held its school assembly for the spring chorus concert on May 1, and its evening presentation on May 3. Music teacher Brian Kowalsky led the students in performing a range of songs, such as “GABAGAn’s Reel,” “Take Time in Life,” and “You Have Made a Difference.” Mr Kowalsky joined the students to perform on drums for the song “Believer.”

A rainy day could not damper the spirits of the Head O’ Meadow fourth grade class when they performed for their school assembly on May 5. The school’s evening concert for parents was held on May 3. Music teacher Grace Rimkunas led the group as each class performed a song on the recorder, including “Hot Cross Buns” and “Gently Sleep,” before the grade sang a variety of songs, such as “Here Comes the Sun” and “I Can See Clearly Now.”

Sandy Hook Elementary School held its school assembly on May 3, and held its evening spring concert on May 4. Music teacher Maryrose Kristopik began the assembly by leading all of the students in singing “The Star-Spangled Banner” and the school’s song. The fourth graders then sang “I Just Can’t Wait To Be King,” from Disney’s The Lion King. The school’s dance club also performed while their fellow students sang for two songs.

Middle Gate Elementary School music teacher Tina Jones welcomed students to a school assembly on May 5. With her fourth grade singers standing on risers behind her, Ms Jones introduced, “Our wonderful Middle Gate Melody Singers.” The students performed songs like “Out My Window,” “Rhythm of the Rain,” and “Possibilities.” An evening concert took place on May 8.