Published: August 17, 2017

The Newtown Bee
    SPACIOUS 1BR APARTMENT– Perfect
    for quiet single professional. Available Sept 1. Newly remodeled
    kitchen from floor to ceiling, new wooden blinds and recessed
    lighting throughout, freshly painted and new bathroom vanity.
    Private entrance, off-street parking, scenic views of golf course,
    walk to Dickenson Park. Cable and all utilities included. No pets or
    smokers. Asking $1,150. First month’s rent and security. Please call
    203-974-9830