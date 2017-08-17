SPACIOUS 1BR APARTMENT– Perfect
for quiet single professional. Available Sept 1. Newly remodeled
kitchen from floor to ceiling, new wooden blinds and recessed
lighting throughout, freshly painted and new bathroom vanity.
Private entrance, off-street parking, scenic views of golf course,
walk to Dickenson Park. Cable and all utilities included. No pets or
smokers. Asking $1,150. First month’s rent and security. Please call
203-974-9830
SPACIOUS 1BR APARTMENT–
Published: August 17, 2017
SPACIOUS 1BR APARTMENT– Perfect