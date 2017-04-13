Someday Cinema Series Continuing: ‘Butch Cassidy And The Sundance Kid,’ April 20 At Edmond Town Hall

Edmond Town Hall Theater, at 45 Main Street, will host two screening of Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid (1969) in digital HD on Thursday, April 20, at 1 and 7 pm.

Tickets are $3, and will be available at the box office. The matinee will be subtitled for the benefit of the hearing impaired.

This month’s film is being sponsored by New England Restoration, LLC, and presented by Newtown Cultural Arts Commission.

Paul Newman (Butch) and Robert Redford (Sundance) are two of the most charming outlaws ever depicted in film, trying make a dishonest living robbing trains with the Hole in the Wall Gang, nonlethally of course. Unfortunately for them, they rob the same bank boss one too many times, so he spares no expense to hire a “dream team” posse to hunt them down relentlessly, all the way to Bolivia.

Gal pal Katherine Ross (Etta) decides to go with them, until Butch and Sundance have to try to outrun the posse.

Directed by George Roy Hill, and written by William Goldman, who won the picture’s Oscar for Best Writing for an Original Story and Screenplay, there is plenty of wit to enjoy. Butch quips, “Boy, I got vision, and the rest of the world wears bifocals,” and Sundance sarcastically says more than once, “You just keep thinkin’, Butch. That’s what you’re good at.”

The film was also awarded Oscars for Best Cinematography, Best Music (Original Song) and Best Music (Original Score for a Motion Picture, not a Musical). It was nominated for three additional Academy Awards.

Newman and Redford have both reportedly said it was the most fun they’d ever had making a film, cementing a lifelong friendship between them.

Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid currently holds the record for winning the most BAFTAs (the British Academy of Film and Television Awards). In fact, it won in nine categories, though it had ten nominations. Voters chose Robert Redford over Paul Newman for Best Actor.

Visit Someday Cinema Series on Facebook, or see the entire season lineup at bit.ly/SomedayCinemaSeries.