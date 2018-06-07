Someday Cinema Series Celebrates Film Noir

The Someday Cinema Series celebrated film noir last week with its latest offering, two screenings on May 31 of The Maltese Falcon.

C.H. Booth Library sponsored this month’s two shows at Edmond Town Hall. The library also hosted a lecture the previous week by Mark J. Schenker that explored the cinematographic genre.

As part of last week’s screenings, audience members were invited to bid on a modern graphic poster of the film, which had been donated by artist Michael Gelén of Inkwell Studios. Casper Sabatino was the winning bidder for the giclée print, according to Someday Cinema Series Coordinator Jen Rogers. The winning bid, also according to Ms Rogers, has been donated to Edmond Town Hall for ongoing building restorations.

Someday Cinema will continue in June with two screenings of a 1975 film that continues to haunt many who want to swim in the ocean.