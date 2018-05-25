Softball, Baseball, And Lacrosse Teams Fall In Championship Games

Newtown High School’s softball, baseball, and boys’ lacrosse teams lost in South-West Conference tournament championship contests on May 25.

The No. 2 softball squad dropped a 6-0 decision to top-seeded Masuk of Monroe at Stratford’s DeLuca Field. Masuk pitcher Sam Schiebe held Newtown to five hits and homered for the Panthers.

Sara Kennedy had two hits for the Nighthawks.

On the baseball diamond, the top-seeded Nighthawks and No. 3 Bethel Wildcats met in the championship game for the second year in a row. Newtown won last year, and the Wildcats prevailed 7-2 this time around, reeling off seven unanswered runs after falling behind 2-0.

Eugene Citrano doubled and Luke Melillo and Rob Murray both had RBI singles in Newtown’s two-run second inning. Defensive highlights were turned in by right fielder Jack Miller with a sliding catch in the gap and left fielder Citrano showing off his arm with a throw from the gap to third base to nab a Bethel runner.

The second-seeded lacrosse team was defeated 20-7 by No. 1 New Fairfield in the pinnacle game, on the turf at New Milford High. The Nighthawks trailed just 2-1 after one quarter of play but the Rebels pulled ahead 11-4 at halftime.

Tucker Garrity scored three goals, and Jeff Garrity, Aiden Coleman, Layton Harrell, and Declan Sughrue also scored for Newtown.