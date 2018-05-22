Softball And Lacrosse Teams Advance With Quarterfinal-Round Wins

Newtown High School’s softball and girls’ and boys’ lacrosse teams all won their South-West Conference tournament quarterfinal-round games on May 22. All three Nighthawk squads are seeded second and defeated seventh-seeded counterparts in their respective tourneys.

Softball Success

The softball team broke a scoreless deadlock with visiting New Milford by putting a trio of runs on the board in the fourth inning, and that was all she wrote as the Nighthawks blanked the Green Wave 3-0.

Angela Carriero put Newtown in front with an RBI single up the middle, Kendra Saunders drove in a run with a groundout, and Jackie Moccio’s single to left brought in the third run. Shannon Cheh began the scoring rally with a one-out single, and Kaysie Fisher reached on an error to set the table.

New Milford threatened by loading the bases with two outs in the top of the seventh inning, but Newtown pitcher Sara Kennedy closed the door, ending the game with a strikeout. Kennedy allowed just two hits in the triumph.

Newtown earned a rematch with No. 3 Joel Barlow of Redding in the semifinals. Barlow defeated the Hawks twice during the regular slate.

Girls’ Lacrosse Wins

The girls’ lacrosse team jumped out to an 11-0 halftime lead and cruised to a 14-3 win over Stratford in the first of two lacrosse battles at Blue & Gold Stadium.

Lauren Carrino netted a hat-trick, and Charli Condon, Rylee Harrell, and Ali Kelleher all scored twice. Also scoring for Newtown were Alex Futterman, Keeley Kortze, Hana Rosenthal, Kayla O’Rourke, and Lu Hage. Futterman, Kelleher, and Condon each had two assists, and Harrell Kortze, and Carrino each set up a net-finder. Futterman added six draw controls.

Starting goaltender Tess Davenport made seven saves. Kat Trammell got into the game in the second half and made a denial, stopping the first shot she faced.

The Hawks will face Barlow in the semis.

Boys Topple Brookfield

The boys’ lacrosse team defeated Brookfield 18-4. Aiden Coleman scored four times, Tucker Garrity had three goals and three assists, Jeff Garrity had two net-finders and three assists, Evan Eggleston scored twice and added a pair of helpers, Layton Harrell scored twice and added an assist, Brandon Manka had two goals, and Declan Sughrue added a goal and set up three others. Brett Pierce and Patrick Glover each added tallies, and Will Swierbut recorded an assist.

Newtown earned a date with No. 3 Weston in the semis.

More tourney information, including game dates and times, and updates, has been posted on The Bee webpage.