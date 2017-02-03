Snapshot: Whitney Taylor

Occupation: I am a realtor at William Raveis. I have been there for almost three years, but I have been selling real estate since 2001. I started as an assistant in college out in California, and I got my license when I graduated from University of California Santa Barbara. It happened serendipitously, but it all worked out and I enjoy doing it.

Family: I have a husband, Troy. He’s a materials engineer for United Technologies Aerospace in Danbury. We met in California in 2009 when he was out at grad school and I was doing undergrad. We dated for a few years and got married in 2013. Then he got a job offer in Connecticut; he’s from Pennsylvania originally, so that brought us back out here. I have a son, Rex. He’s 15 months old. He’s a little spitfire. He’s very independent, strong willed, and just a happy guy. He started walking early at 10 months, and he has hit the ground running ever since. He’s really sweet.

How long have you lived in Newtown? We have lived in Newtown for almost three years.

What do you like to do in your free time? I do a lot of yoga. It’s one of my big passions. I’ve been practicing yoga for a really long time and am even a certified yoga teacher. I like to workout, so I do a lot of running. I used to do triathlons before the baby. Also, I do creative art projects at home, like painting and sewing.

What is your favorite travel destination? Southeast Asia. I’ve probably been to Thailand seven times. I love to travel. I’ve been all over the world — a lot of different continents and countries. I love beach destinations because of the food, the people, and because it’s beautiful. There are always things to do, too. It’s neat to be in another culture.

What is the best part about Newtown? The New England charm. It’s like out of a book or movie. I’ve never lived in a small town before, so it is starting to grow on me. It’s quaint, and everyone is super-friendly and knows each other. I like the different seasons, too. You don’t get that in California.

Who has been the greatest influence in your life? My Aunt Toni who lives in California. She has just always been a great mom; she has always worked really hard; she is very involved with charity. She balances her life really well and is just a good person. She lives her life with grace and is always respectful of people, regardless of the topic.

If you could spend the day with one person, who would you choose and why? I’ve never met my husband’s father, Bob. He passed away before I met him, so I’d want to spend the day with him. My husband has a great sense of humor and apparently he gets that from his dad.

Who is your favorite musical artist? The Black Keys. I like their style. It has an old tone to it, but it’s newer music. I’ve been to their shows and it’s always fun and there’s good energy.

Do you have a favorite TV show? This Is Us. It’s so good. It is so real and pieced well. You go through the emotions of it, too. My favorite character is Randall.

What are you passionate about in life? I do a lot of volunteering. I’m on the board for the Newtown Newcomers and Neighbors Club; I’ve been there for a year, and I’m the membership director. We try to do fundraisers within that group. I was part of the Junior League of Eastern Fairfield County. In the past I was on a committee for the American Cancer Society. Whenever anyone asks for volunteers I always like to help — I bring meals to people who are sick or who have just had a baby, [and] I hosted a CPR class at my house. I like to do things that have community involvement. All my life I’ve wanted to help others.