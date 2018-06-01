Snapshot: Stephen Lazaroff

Occupation: I am a podiatrist at Performance Foot & Ankle Specialists, where I split my time in the Newtown and Waterbury offices. I also work at Yale New Haven Hospital. I did a three-year surgical residency at Yale with a focus on rear foot and ankle reconstruction. I was a medical assistant for a doctor down in Washington, DC. He ended up being the resident director for the Georgetown program, which I didn’t know at the time, and he was a big influence guiding my path.

Family: My parents, Larry and Lori, both live in North Haven. I have an older brother, Tim, who works for Disney in Florida; and a younger brother, Rob, who is a cop in Madison. My girlfriend, Cara, and I have been dating for about two and a half years.

Pets: No, but we are actively looking for a Yorkie.

How long have you worked in Newtown? I live in Shelton, but I’ve been working here in Newtown for the past ten months.

What do you like to do in your free time? I golf, go to the gym, and watch a lot of baseball. I’m a big Yankees fan.

Do you have a favorite book? The Operator by Robert O’Neill. He was part of the team of Navy SEALS that took down [Osama] Bin Laden. It was an awesome book.

What is your favorite travel destination? I like anywhere warm with a beach. I took Italian in school and, at some point, I need to make it to Italy.

What is the best part about Newtown? There are a lot of friendly people. The community is very welcoming. I also like how Newtown is very clean and there’s good food.

Who has been the greatest influence in your life? There are a couple people that have been big influences. Both my parents and my grandfather, Arnold, all pushed me to work hard. They have offered me a lot of support from undergrad through podiatry school to residency. You need an army, essentially, to help you through. My girlfriend has been a big support, too.

If you could spend the day with one person, who would you choose and why? Derek Jeter. I’d love to go to Yankee Stadium and play baseball with him.

What is your favorite musical genre? Country music. I like Kenney Chesney and the Zac Brown Band.

What is your favorite food? I pretty much like everything, but for a special occasion: lamb chops or scallops.

What is the greatest piece of advice you have ever been given? In residency, some of my attendings really reinforced always having a backup plan. If Plan A doesn’t go exactly as scheduled, you need to have Plan B and Plan C ready, so that way you are never left unprepared.

What is something you cannot live without? Iced coffee. I have to have that in the morning.

What is your proudest accomplishment? During residency, I won the Residency Excellence Award. It’s voted on by your peers and your bosses, so not only the people who work with you, but the people you work for.