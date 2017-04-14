Snapshot: Mary Edelman Wilson

Occupation: I am the owner of Queen Street Gifts & Treats. We opened at the end of November 2012. I come from the architectural interior design world on the manufacturing end. The store is my passion. It’s different, it doesn’t have things that everybody else has. The store is full, and there is a lot here, because I want to make it a one-stop shop. We should have just about everything.

Family: My mother, Teddy, recently passed in October. My father is Arthur Edelman. They were married 66 years. I have five brothers and sisters. I am the fifth of six, three boys and three girls. Most of us live fairly close. My husband, George Wilson, is a CFO for the parent company of Edible Arrangements. We have four girls together. Margaret, who just turned 28, is a children’s attorney. She represents children within the foster care system in Atlanta. She is getting married in October. My other daughter, Lucy, will be going to graduate school at Hunter College in New York for a master’s in art history. Halle is at Savannah College of Art and Design. Molly is a senior in high school and will be going to College of Charleston in the fall.

Pets: I am a big animal person. I grew up on a horse farm in Ridgefield. I’ve always had pets and always loved them. I call them my hairy children. We have three dogs. Rosie is a Portuguese water dog, Harvey is a Shetland sheepdog, and Buddy is a cockapoo. We also have a parrot and a 19-year-old cat. I also just retired my horse and gave him to my brother.

How long have you lived in Newtown? I’ve lived here almost 20 years. One of my kids started third grade here and the other started nursery school here.

What do you like to do in your free time? I like to go to Naples, Florida. I’ve been spending all of January there and parts of February. Also, I used to go horseback riding all the time, but I’ve stopped riding. I think I’ve gotten a little too old to get broken. I showed a little bit, but my joy is trail riding. I grew up riding, and I wanted that for my kids, so now they ride. The oldest can, but doesn’t often. My second one rode on the Gettysburg Equestrian Team, one rides on the SCAD team, and Molly will ride with the College of Charleston team.

Do you have a favorite book or author? I love the poetry of Sydney Eddison. She’s a local author and master gardener. I sell two of her poetry books in the store, and I love them. I also love books about horses like The 80 Dollar Champion, which is the story of the famous horse Snowman. I like the author Anita Diamant. Also, I read magazines about homes too, Elle Decor, Veranda, Traditional Home, Architectural Digest, House Beautiful.

What is your favorite travel destination? Besides our home in Naples, I love to go abroad. My husband and I love to go to Montreal and we love to go out West, too.

What is the best part about Newtown? Even before the tragedy, Newtown was a town where everyone looked out for each other. It is very homey. My customers are the nicest; I love it when they bring their babies to the store and you get to watch the kids grow. It is a nice experience living here.

Who has been the greatest influence in your life? My parents. They showed me that you need to have passion in your life. Whatever is your passion, go for it and give it all you got. They were also very big on family.

If you could spend the day with one person, who would you choose and why? My mom. I would like my mom to get to see my daughter get married.

Who is your favorite musical artist? I’m a Motown girl. It’s always playing in the store, even around Christmas. Maybe it’s because my name is Mary Wilson, and she was part of The Supremes.

What is the greatest piece of advice you have ever been given? Have passion. Really go for it. And family first.