Snapshot: Fahmiea Shaham

Occupation: I work for T.J. Maxx in Newtown. I’ve been there for ten and a half years. It’s a good job with good managers. I have five managers: Mr Chester, Mrs Hogan, Lorrie, Mrs A, and Grace. I love clothes and shoes, and T.J. Maxx is the best store to shop in. There are always good sales and good prices. At T.J. Maxx, you never ever looked so good!

Family: I have two kids and four grandchildren. My children went to Newtown High School in the ‘90s. It’s a good school.

Pets: We have a nice dog named Ponch. He is 11 years old and is a small black dog. He loves my son and grandkids. He’s a good dog.

How long have you lived in Newtown? About 47 years. My husband chose Newtown for us to move to.

What do you like to do in your free time? Relax and watch TV at home. I used to watch General Hospital, but I don’t have the channel anymore. My favorite character was Sonny.

What is your favorite travel destination? I like to go to Jerusalem to see my father, who is 98 years old. My mother had lived to be 82, but she passed away. When I go there, I love to go out and see friends and relatives. I like to go shopping sometimes, too. It’s a nice area. I try to go when I can.

What is the best part about Newtown? It’s a nice town. The police are nice and give a good service. They take care of everyone. Also, the people at the town hall are very nice.

How can Newtown improve? To fix the potholes on the roads. The potholes are very dangerous for drivers.

If you could spend the day with anyone, who would you choose and why? My family — my son, my daughter, my grandkids, and my daughter-in-law. I’d want us to spend the day visiting friends.

What is your favorite musical genre? I like the songs that are on the radio, but I don’t know who is singing them. I like the songs they play at T.J. Maxx, too.

Do you have a favorite movie? I used to watch a lot of movies. I like all kinds — romance, scary movies. When I watch scary movies, I have to remember that it’s not true; it’s just a movie.

What is your favorite food? I cook Arabic food. It’s healthy food. I like to make okra with meat, like beef or lamb, with tomato paste and fried garlic.

What is something you cannot live without? Water and food.

What are your proudest accomplishments? Having my job, my home, my kids, my grandkids, and my friends in my life.

What is your favorite quote? “Peace on earth.” I want to see America and my country have peace.