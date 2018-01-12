Snapshot: Amy Polinsky

Occupation: I am a small business owner. I own Basil Rose Boutique, which opened in September. I had a successful fitness studio in Florida, where my family and I lived before moving here. I think everyone assumed I would open another here, but after being in town and hearing from some of my new friends how we didn’t have a place to shop besides the mall, I thought I’d open a boutique. People always told me that I was really good with fashion and my husband is on television, so I’ve been styling him for the past six years, so it was a good fit.

Family: I have three young children. Cash is 9, Lennyn is 7, and my wild-child, Lola, is 3. My husband Matt and I have been together for over ten years. He is a WWE announcer for Raw and SmackDown. He was a wrestler before retiring from injuries and has been a commentator for three years now.

Pets: We have two dogs. Our rescue, Bull, is a bull terrier and Dharma is a Shiba Inu who looks like a baby fox.

How long have you lived in Newtown? We moved here about a year and a half ago. WWE’s headquarters is in Stamford, so we came up here to look at houses anywhere within an hour that had good schools, and we just fell in love with Newtown.

What do you like to do in your free time? I work out a lot and go to CrossFit Hook’d in Sandy Hook as much as possible.

Do you have a favorite book? I’m not sure if it’s my favorite, but I’m reading a book right now called Women Who Run With The Wolves. It’s about how women can be fierce and protective, similar to wolves in the wild.

What is your favorite travel destination? Basically anywhere I can do outdoor activities like hiking and white-water rafting. We like Asheville, North Carolina, a lot; I love San Francisco, and Denver is great.

What is the best part about Newtown? Everything. I just love the closeness. It feels very similar to my hometown, which is a very small community where everyone knew each other and looked out for one another.

If you could spend the day with one person, who would you choose and why? Elon Musk. He’s so smart and has been so successful in his life. I think he would be really interesting to talk to because he’s so business minded.

Who is your favorite musical artist? It depends on my mood. I like everything from Halsey to Marilyn Manson to Johnny Cash to Tom Waits to Rancid. Everything except for country.

Do you have a favorite TV show? I don’t watch a ton of TV, but if I do it’s Shameless.

What is your favorite food? Wings — as hot as hot can be with tons of ranch dressing.

What is the greatest piece of advice you have ever been given? “Follow your heart but take your brain with you.”

What is something you cannot live without? Definitely coffee. I drink black coffee. I don’t want any flavors, I just want it strong.

What is your proudest accomplishment? Being a mom. There are lots of things I am proud of — like the store and having graduated with a master’s degree with a 4.0 GPA — but being a mom allows me to wake up every morning feeling proud of my kids. I love them.