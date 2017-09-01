Snapshot: Amber Edwards

Occupation: I am a documentary filmmaker. My most recent film, Vince Giordano: There’s a Future in the Past, just came out on DVD and iTunes. I’ve been working in television production since 1984, in some form or other. Initially, I had wanted to be a performer and went to New York for a couple of years of auditioning. I found it to be extremely disheartening and depressing. My boyfriend at the time worked at a small television station in Utica, N.Y., and there was a summer replacement opening, meaning when everyone went on vacation there was someone to fill in. I was the first female and the youngest person there, at 24 years old. I got to do sports, weather, general assignments — I got to learn everything in a small stakes environment.

Family: I’m from a suburb of Kansas City called Mission Hills and lived on the Kansas side of State Line Road. My parents have died, and my brother and his wife live in St Louis. My husband, Justin Scott, and I have been married since 2000. We have no children and are “child free” as we like to say.

Pets: We have two cats, Lilly and Josephine. They were both rescues; one came from the Newtown pound and one came from The Animal Center. They are our constant amusement and pleasure.

How long have you lived in Newtown? When I met Justin he had the house in Newtown as his country house. I started coming here when I met him, and we moved here full time on March 1, 2000, and got married that same day.

What do you like to do in your free time? I swim at the Brookfield Y and at the Wilton Y. Also, Justin and I are gardeners, and we love to cook together. Justin is a particular grill maven. He’s a charcoal man, not a gas griller.

Do you have a favorite book? The book that was most important to me as a child was Little Women by Louisa May Alcott. I must have read that a dozen times. The books I’ve read recently and enjoyed are Rampage by Justin Scott, Golden Hill by Francis Spufford, Close Range by Annie Proulx, and Moonglow and The Amazing Adventures of Kavalier & Clay by Michael Chabon.

Do you have a favorite author? Justin Scott. He writes thrillers, mysteries, and sea stories. He writes under a pen name as well, which is Paul Garrison. He has published 37 novels and also collaborated with Clive Cussler for nine novels.

What is your favorite travel destination? London. We did not make it this year, but we try to go every year. That’s where we had our second date. It feels like our second city.

What is the best part about Newtown? It’s so full of surprises and secrets. There is always something to be discovered and you have the illusion of living in a rural place, but it’s a very sophisticated community. Every new person I meet, there is some wonderful surprise with the variety of talents, professions, and passions.

Who has been the greatest influence in your life? My husband. He is alert to need, he is cheerful even when things are not going well, he is resilient, and he was an Eagle Scout, so he is resourceful and prepared. He is a wonderful teammate.

If you could spend the day with one person, who would you choose and why? Cole Porter, the composer/lyricist. Most people think of him just as someone who tossed off these sophisticated songs, but he is a real hero of mine because he worked very hard to make it look effortless. He went through an enormous amount of personal tragedy in his life and was pronounced to be finished and washed up many times and just came roaring back each time.

Who is your favorite musical artist? Vince Giordano. I love the music he has chosen to keep alive. It was a thrill and a pleasure when I got the chance to sing with him and his 11-piece band.

What is your favorite quote? To paraphrase E.B. White in his book Here is New York: You have to be willing to be lucky in New York. I like the idea for wherever you go.

What is the greatest piece of advice you have ever been given? Carpe Diem.