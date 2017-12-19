Silver Alert For Bethel Youth

UPDATE: The Silver Alert was cancelled after the missing teen was reportedly located and safe.

A Silver Alert was issued Monday evening, December 18, for Ava Graham, 13, missing from Bethel.

Ava is a young white/Hispanic woman, 4’10” tall, with brown eyes and brown hair, weighing about 72 pounds. She was born July 30, 2004.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Ava Graham is asked to contact Bethel Police Department at 203-744-7900.