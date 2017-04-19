Signs Of Spring Continue To Pop

Spring peepers have been offering their nightly chorus for weeks, migrating birds have been flying overhead, Newtown’s two ice cream shops have opened (Ferris Acres Creamery on April 3, Holy Cow Ice Cream on April 17), and beautiful spring flowers continue to vie for attention. These bright white daffodils were soaking in the final rays of sunshine late Tuesday afternoon when they were spotted on the very northern edge of Newtown, along Driftway Drive.

(Bee Photo, Hicks)