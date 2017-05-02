Sharon Passmore

Sharon Foley Passmore, 63, of West Hyannis Port, Mass., died suddenly April 21. She was born on July 1, 1953, in Bridgeport, daughter to Thomas J. Foley of Stratford and the late Dorothy Sheehan Foley.

She had resided in Newtown and attended St Rose of Lima School, Immaculate High School, and graduated from Newtown High School.

After attending nursing school in Danbury, she moved to Dennisport, Mass., where she married the late Thomas Passmore. She worked in nursing for many years at Cape Cod Hospital in Hyannis, Mass.

In addition to her father, her sister Michelle Foley and niece of Dennisport; her stepmother Lorette Foley; stepsister Mary-Jane Yacovone and husband Al of Hamden; and stepbrother William Hamilla and wife Elizabeth of Bridgeport survive her.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Wednesday, May 10, at 10:30 am at St Rose Church, 46 Church Hill Road, Newtown. Interment to follow at St Rose Cemetery, Sandy Hook.

Honan Funeral Home, 58 Main Street, Newtown is in charge of local arrangements.