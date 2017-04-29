Shannon Hicks Named NESNE Master Photographer

Newtown Bee Associate Editor Shannon Hicks was among more than a dozen journalists honored at the annual New England Society of News Editors (NESNE) spring awards ceremony on April 20.

Held at New England Newspaper & Press Association headquarters in Dedham, Mass., Richard Lodge, NESNE president, presented Miss Hicks with the Master Photographer award for non-daily publications. Mike Orazzi of The Bristol Press received Master Photographer honor for daily publications.

In brief remarks prior to awards presentations, Mr Lodge noted that there has never been a better — or harder — time to be in journalism. He praised journalists as being key pieces to an informed America, and added that local journalism is in demand.

It is not only the writing, but photography that clarifies stories or makes standalone photographs be standout photographs. It was with this in mind that The Newtown Bee nominated Miss Hicks for the award in March, recognizing the value her photographs have added to the paper for nearly three decades.

In that time, her capabilities as a photographer have come to be appreciated by readers as she captures images of Newtown, from the mundane to the extraordinary. Moments of joy, tragedy, celebration, and nature have all been the subjects of her discerning camera lens, wrought in a manner always appropriate to the occasion.

In considering photographers for the title of Master Photographer, judges looked for entrants with a career of at least seven years, with a majority of their work in New England, and currently based at a New England news organization. Broadcast, print, and online organizations were all considered.

A portfolio containing three dozen images by Miss Hicks was submitted to NESNE, offering examples of everything from breaking news to planned events. Images from an interfaith Thanksgiving service, costumed children trick-or-treating, the calm of a few snowflakes falling on a pine branch to a state plow truck clearing snow at dusk along Queen Street mingled with photos of parents with their days-old son who won that year’s First Baby of Newtown Contest and scenes from myriad emergencies offered judges a look at the array of styles Miss Hicks is capable of capturing with her cameras.

The Newtown Bee has shared Miss Hicks’s photographs with confidence, knowing that her natural eye and dedication to finding the right photograph will lead to a picture that will enhance a story, or in some cases, tell the whole story. Whether climbing the extension ladder of a fire truck to take an aerial picture, traipsing through the woods behind an Animal Control Officer hoping to find a loose moose, or responding to an accident or fire scene in the middle of the night, her photographs bear witness to Newtown.

Photographs taken at Sandy Hook Elementary School on the morning of 12/14, even as the nature of the emergency remained unclear, have provided Newtown and the world with memorable images of a terrible piece of Newtown history. More recently, her photographs of what is now alleged to be a staged fire/robbery/hate crime offered readers an immediate look at the scene, including a view of the man who has been accused of staging the incident speaking with police while first responders worked in the background.

Her patience and dedication to finding the right photograph, dealing with lighting conditions that may not be ideal, or difficult subject matter, mean that photography assignments are never rushed.

Miss Hicks was stunned, she said, to learn of the honor.

“My response was similar to that of Art Cullen, the editorial writer at The Des Moines Register, when he learned a few weeks ago that he was a Pulitzer Prize winner,” she said. “The NESNE Board of Governors represents lead staff members at newspapers across this region, who have now said ‘Hey Hicks, you’re doing a good job with that camera.’

“It is an honor to be able to share my photography, something I am so passionate about, with the readers of The Newtown Bee,” she said.

Miss Hicks is a self-taught photographer, who has long used Canon cameras and lenses for her work. It is a rare occasion that a camera is out of her reach.