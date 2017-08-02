Second SMART Showcase Displays Campers’ Talents

The second session of Newtown Continuing Education’s SMART (Summer Music and Art) camp wrapped up in July 28 with a showcase of what students have learned in programs over the prior two weeks.

SMART Camp Program Director Stephanie Cardwell said this summer’s two sessions of SMART were “wonderful.”

“We really got into a good groove at our new home,” said Ms Cardwell.

When she welcomed parents to the SMART Showcase, Ms Cardwell noted that this summer marked a return to where SMART camp began, Sandy Hook Elementary School. Logistically, she said, the camp is “finally at home.”

For the showcase, students in three programs took turns showing what they learned under the guidance of their instructors.

Three “Fun with Drums” classes, led by instructor Brian Kowalsky, offered performances. The classes played on buckets while songs were played. The first class played to “ROCK in the USA” by John Mellencamp, the second class played to “Rumor Has It” by Adele, and the third class played to “Can’t Stop” by the Red Hot Chilli Peppers.

Students in the Fashion Design class, which was overseen by Hannah Eckhardt, then offered a fashion show of their handmade dresses, each made out of newspaper. One by one the students walked out onto the stage, posed, then continued to walk toward the audience.

The final presentation of the showcase was an original play, presented by the students in the Theater and Performance classes, overseen by instructors Emily Anderson and Sean Watkins. Before the showcase, Sean said the instructors had the idea before working on the play more with their students.

“It’s one of the best we have had,” Emily said, introducing the play for the gathered family members and other SMART campers.

The performers acted out Battle of the Stands, which had two competing lemonade stands work to come up with new ideas to attract customers.

Two sessions of SMART Camp were offered through Newtown Continuing Education this summer. The first session ran July 3-14 and the second session ran July 17-28.

Other classes offered in SMART this summer included Animals in Art Through Time, STEM (Science Technology, Engineering and Math) Explorers, Jewelry Design, Mosaics, Creative Cooking, Fused Class Fused Fun, and Icky Sticky Gooey Chemistry.