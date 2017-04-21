Second Annual ‘Risk A Verse,’ April 23: Diverse Speakers Will Share A Range Of Poetic Favorites

Newtown Cultural Arts Commission (NCAC) will present the second annual “Risk A Verse” poetry event on Sunday, April 23, from 2 to 4 pm.

April is National Poetry Month, a monthlong celebration of the pleasure of this literary art. Following on the success of the initial Risk A Verse event last year, organizers reached out again to the community to line up a fun afternoon of Newtowners willing to risk a verse.

The speakers have each chosen a favorite poem to recite and include a wide range of residents who represent the diversity of Newtown in age, career, passions, and opinions. Dr Joseph Erardi, the superintendent of Newtown Schools, will speak, as will David Cooper, owner of Dere Street Restaurant.

Reverend Matt Crebbin, senior pastor at Newtown Congregational Church, will share a poem, as will mother-daughter team Gloria Garvin and Glorianne Garvin, who are planning a joint presentation.

Former First Selectman Herb Rosenthal, Booth Library Director Karen Tatarka, Al Hedaya Islamic Center Founder Eman Beshtawii, fourth grade student Gus Osier, Newtown Arts Festival Director Terry Sagedy, and lifelong resident (so far… ) Jennifer Ober are also among those planning to share their favorite verse with attendees Sunday afternoon.

The hosts of the event are Newtown Poet Laureate Lisa Schwartz and NCAC member Tracy Van Buskirk.

Newtown Meeting House is at 31 Main Street. Admission is free, but donations are welcome and will help fund the NCAC Scholarship Program. With a donation of $5 or more, attendees will receive a booklet of all the poems presented. A reception follows the event.

For additional information send e-mail to newtownpoetry@gmail.com, call 203-731-1809, or find Risk A Verse-Newtown on Facebook.