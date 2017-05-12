Schools Celebrate Reading To Highlight Author Visits

With author Steve Swinburne in town to visit Head O’ Meadow Elementary School, Middle Gate Elementary School, and Hawley Elementary School, all three schools celebrated a “literacy week,” May 1 to May 5, with a range of activities and celebrations.

Middle Gate began the week with a skit presented by fourth grade Student Council members and videotaped to share with the school. The skit was performed for students, according to Language Arts Consultant Lina Silveira.

Copies of the Middle Gate Bee, the school’s student newspaper, were also delivered to classrooms on May 1 for students to read throughout the week.

In preparation of Mr Swinburne’s visit on May 4, Middle Gate hosted a “book preview” in one room of the school. Classes took turns visiting the room, and a number of stations were set up to introduce the students to Mr Swinburne’s books. One station had students take turns reading copies of his books. All week, trivia questions were also announced at the school.

Mr Swinburne offered multiple presentations for students at each of the schools. He visited Hawley first, on May 2, and began his presentations by explaining that as an author he travels all over the world to visit habitats. He then turns what he learns into books.

For “Hawley Loves to Read Week,” a book swap was organized by the school’s PTA and library/media specialist Sara Wasley. The book swap was held on May 4, and classes took turns visiting the school’s multipurpose room to look through all of the donated books to choose one for themselves.

Head O’ Meadow began its literacy week with community members visiting the school on May 1 to be “guest readers.” Each guest read one of Mr Swinburne’s books, to ready the students for his visit to the school on May 3. Guest readers included Board of Education members Dan Cruson, Jr, and John Vouros, Legislative Council member Neil Chaudhary, First Selectman Pat Llodra, and Newtown Police Captain Christopher Vanghele.

When Mr Swinburne arrived for his presentation at Head O’ Meadow on May 3, library/media specialist Bev Bjorklund introduced her “longtime friend” for the students, explaining she met Mr Swinburne years ago.

More information about Mr Swinburne and his books is available on his website, steveswinburne.com.