School District Celebrates Teacher And Paraeducator Of The Year

The Board of Education celebrated both Newtown’s Paraeducator of the Year and Newtown’s Teacher of the Year for 2017-18 at its meeting on August 15.

“We are proud to recognize this evening two individuals who represent what we believe are the highest standards of education in the services they provide our students in the classroom but also as collaborative members of our school community,” said Interim Superintendent of Schools Lorrie Rodrigue.

Dr Rodrigue also said both the Paraeducator of the Year and the Teacher of the Year were selected by committees. Nominations were made by staff and parents.

Cate Gosseline was named as Newtown’s Paraeducator of the Year on May 16, when she was surprised with the news in a Head O’ Meadow Elementary School classroom.

“Cate has served as a paraeducator in Newtown for 12 years, nine at Sandy Hook Elementary and three at Head O’ Meadow,” said Dr Rodrigue at the board meeting. “She has distinguished herself as a highly skilled, dedicated, and caring professional who goes above and beyond to the benefit of students, staff, and the school at large.”

Dr Rodrigue shared her congratulations with Ms Gosseline and thanked her for her service to the Newtown school district.

NHS English Department Chair and teacher Abigail Marks was named as the 2017-18 Newtown Public Schools’ Teacher of the Year on May 24, when she was surprised at NHS.

Dr Rodrigue said she was working as an assistant principal at NHS when Ms Marks was first hired at the high school, roughly 13 years ago.

“[Ms Marks] has worked diligently on a variety of school and district committees, taken on additional roles in moving our district along, and areas around literacy and high school accreditation standards,” said Dr Rodrigue. “Abigail has a calm, enthusiastic, and supportive personality as well as a truly collaborative spirit that adds to the positive culture of the high school.”

Newtown, Dr Rodrigue said, is lucky to have Ms Marks.

Both Ms Marks and Ms Gosseline received plaques to commemorate the recognition.