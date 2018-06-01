School Board Celebrates Profiles in Professionalism Awardees

The school district’s 2017–18 Profiles in Professionalism awardees were honored at the May 22 Board of Education meeting.

Superintendent of Schools Dr Lorrie Rodrigue said the Profiles in Professionalism awards allows all staff the chance to nominate outstanding members of the school community for “efforts, hard work, and of course, their compassion with working with our students and families every day.”

The board meeting was held in Reed Intermediate School’s library, and the room was filled with roughly 80 people who were mostly all there to support the awardees.

Dr Rodrigue and Assistant Superintendent of Schools Jean Evans Davila took turns reading the names of the awardees and the nominations submitted for each award winner. Board of Education Chair Michelle Embree Ku and Board Vice Chair Rebekah Harriman-Stites greeted each awardee as they were named and brought before the board.

The 2017–18 awardees are Director of Technology Carmella Amodeo, Hawley Elementary School first grade teacher Gina Cappelli, Newtown Middle School math teacher and co-curriculum coordinator Bonnie Hart, Director of Kindergarten to Twelfth Grade Visual and Performing Arts Michelle Hiscavich, Newtown High School custodian Kenneth Ludvinsky, Central Office IDEA/SpEd Data Admin Coordinator Sally Lynch, NMS Guidance Office secretary Susan Small, Sandy Hook Elementary School nurse Sally Cox, Reed Intermediate School sixth grade teacher Michelle Holda-Vaccaro, Head O’ Meadow Elementary School kindergarten teacher Miryam Kuligowski, Middle Gate Elementary School psychologist Heather Lucian, Sandy Hook School paraeducator Deborah Pisani, and preschool special education teacher Sarah Woods.

Ms Amodeo was the first to be called before the board. She was hired in the district in 1993, and she was nominated by Carlen Gaines, who works in the district’s Technology Department. When reading Ms Gaines’s nomination for Ms Amodeo, Dr Rodrigue shared that Ms Amodeo has been with the district since the inception of its technology department.

“She puts her priorities aside to help others and works endless hours to keep the district running, as well as help the town when problems arise,” Dr Rodrigue read.

Ms Cappelli was hired in the district in 2015, and she was nominated by Hawley kindergarten teacher Deborah Pond.

“Ms Cappelli goes out of her way to help others,” Dr Rodrigue read from the nomination, “and the climate in her classroom is a true joy. She is humble, kind, and an exceptional teacher and person. She is a gift to the Newtown district and to Hawley school.”

Ms Hart was then called before the board. She was hired in the district in 2008, and she was nominated for the award by NMS math teacher Michelle Hallak.

“She inspires everyone to be better educators,” Dr Rodrigue read about Ms Hart. “She works with students every day during her lunch and frequently stays after school for those who need additional help. She is a champion for students.”

Ms Hiscavich was hired in the district in 1988, and she was nominated by both Middle Gate music teacher Tina Jones and Middle Gate art teacher Jean Walter.

“[Ms Hiscavich] works behind the scenes organizing concerts, musicals, plays, and art shows, as well as facilitating [professional learning communities] for staff,” Dr Rodrigue read from Ms Jones’ nomination. The nomination continued to say that Ms Hiscavich was instrumental in the recent NHS auditorium renovation project, and that she handles her numerous responsibilities with professionalism and grace.

Mr Ludvinsky was hired in the district in 2017, and he was nominated for the award by NHS Business Education and Applied Technology Department Chair Erik Holst-Grubbe, who said Mr Ludvinsky turned a disorganized space into a productive work area.

“[Mr Ludvinsky] is friendly, and [he] communicates well with everyone,” read Dr Rodrigue. “He cares, and it shows.”

Dr Rodrigue announced Ms Lynch was hired by the district in 1994, and she was nominated for the award by Center Office executive secretary Bonnie DeLorenzo.

“[Ms Lynch’s] meticulous work keeps the Special Education Department running smoothly every day. She greets everyone with a warm and positive attitude, and [she] is a true professional,” Dr Rodrigue read about Ms Lynch.

Ms Small has been working in the district since 2001, and she was nominated for the award by both NMS Principal Tom Einhorn and NMS Assistant Principal Jim Ross.

In his nomination, Mr Einhorn said Ms Small’s positive attitude “is only matched by the quality of her work, which is exceptional.”

“[Ms Small] has proven to be kind and helpful to students and their families,” Dr Rodrigue read from Mr Ross’s nomination. “Her positive nature, efficiency, professionalism, and attention to detail are just a few attributes that make her such a vital part of Newtown Middle School.”

Ms Cox was hired in the district in 1988, and she was nominated for the award by Sandy Hook Principal Dr Kathy Gombos. In the nomination, Dr Gombos said Ms Cox manages “her considerable workload alone and works tirelessly” to help students and parents.

“[Ms Cox] is a reliable member of the staff,” Ms Davila read.

Ms Holda-Vaccaro was first hired in the district in 1994, and she was nominated for the award by Reed writing teacher Sara Strait, who said Ms Holda-Vaccaro always tries to improve to benefit her students.

“[Ms Holda-Vaccaro] is committed to improving the learning of Newtown’s students each and every year,” read Ms Davila.

Ms Kuligowski was first hired in the district in 2006, and she was nominated by Head O’ Meadow kindergarten teacher Lisa Dievert.

“[Ms Kuligowski] inspires everyone with her kindness, her perseverance, and her passion for teaching,” Ms Davila read. “She makes sure every student works to his or her full potential.”

Ms Lucian was first hired in the district in 1997, and she was nominated for the award by Middle Gate paraeducator Marlene Bucci, who wrote that Ms Lucian epitomizes professionalism in an educational setting.

“[Ms Lucian] is a leader among her colleagues and administrators across the district,” Ms Davila read.

While Ms Pisani could not attend the meeting, her award was accepted for her by Dr Gombos. Ms Pisani was first hired in the district in 1998, and she was nominated by both Sandy Hook kindergarten teachers Nancy Duffy and Kathleen Hoey.

Ms Duffy wrote that Ms Pisani has provided support and guidance to everyone, and Ms Hoey said Ms Pisani is “a very important part of the team.” Both nominations also noted that Ms Pisani’s actions on 12/14 were heroic.

“[Ms Pisani] performs her duties with the utmost professionalism, always thinking of students first,” Ms Davila read from Ms Hoey’s nomination.

Ms Woods was first hired in the district in 2005, and she was nominated by district parent Keira Kowalczyk, who said Ms Woods is a dedicated and passionate professional.

“[Ms Woods] fosters a classroom community where children thrive across the board academically,” Ms Davila read.

Each of the awardees received a commemorative glass plaque, shaped like an apple.