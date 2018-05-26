Sandy Hook School Celebrates ‘Dress Like Mr Napolitano’ Day

Sandy Hook Elementary School students and staff were encouraged to wear khaki pants and buttoned down shirts or Mets and Jets sports jerseys for a PTA-led “Dress Like Mr Napolitano Day” on May 11. While the day was a celebration of Assistant Principal Tim Napolitano, it was also a way for the school community to surprise him with an assembly in the afternoon.

The assembly was held to celebrate Mr Napolitano, who was hired by the Board of Education at its meeting on April 10 to be the principal at Head O’ Meadow Elementary School, starting July 1, following the retirement of current Head O’ Meadow Principal Barbara Gasparine.

The May 11 event also capped a week of the PTA celebrating teachers and school staff.

Once all of the students and educators was seated inside the building’s cafetorium for the afternoon assembly, music teacher Maryrose Kristopik welcomed everyone to the event. Her attention was then drawn to Mr Napolitano, who was seated near the back of the cafetorium.

“This is not an art assembly Mr Napolitano…” Ms Kristopik explained. “This is a very special assembly.”

A slideshow and video of messages from students, teachers, and staff was then shared.

School custodian Rick Thorne narrated the video. Students in the video described Mr Napolitano as funny, helpful, strong, awesome, generous, creative, and outgoing. Favorite memories shared by students of Mr Napolitano included being greeted in the morning, and that Mr Napolitano is a “huge” fan of the Mets and Jets. The video ended with classes taking turns saying together, “We will miss you, Mr Napolitano.”

Sandy Hook School Principal Dr Kathy Gombos said the assembly was held as a “goodbye,” but it was not a “farewell.”

Dr Gombos also announced the school was presenting Mr Napolitano with a gift certificate to Citi Field.

“We hope you will enjoy seeing the Mets this summer,” said Dr Gombos.

Another video shared the “top ten” favorite things about Mr Napolitano. Those included the fact that he acted as the school’s “DJ” by playing songs over the loudspeaker in the morning, and “we know he is going to be a great principal.”

Near the end of the assembly, Mr Napolitano thanked the gathered students, teachers, and staff.

“It is an honor to be here every day with you,” he said.

Mr Napolitano said he will miss everyone at Sandy Hook School, and he promised he would visit.

“Words cannot express what Mr Napolitano means to this community,” said Dr Gombos. Later she added that Sandy Hook School had the opportunity to have “one of the best educators ever” serve as its assistant principal.

After the school community sang the school’s song for Mr Napolitano, he received a standing ovation from the teachers and staff in the room. Mr Napolitano’s family was also invited to the assembly, and the cafetorium was decorated with signs made by students and school adults. One sign read, “We will miss you Mr Napolitano.” Another read, “Thank you Mr Napolitano for all you’ve done at SHS. Good luck with your new job at HOM. We will miss you!”