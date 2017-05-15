Salvatore Briganti

Salvatore “Sam” Briganti, 90, of Trumbull, beloved husband of Donna Fischer Briganti, died peacefully May 11 at Connecticut Hospice in Branford, surrounded by his loving family. Born on January 2, 1927, in New York City, he was a son of the late Rose and Joseph Briganti.

In addition to his wife of 27 years, Donna, his two brothers, Alan Briganti and his wife Beatrice of Newtown and Mario Briganti of Trumbull; a sister, Grace Law of Oxford; four children and their spouses, Diane and Keith Trapasso of Orange, Joseph and March Briganti of Old Saybrook, Patricia Anderson of Derby, and David Sr and Colleen Briganti of Trumbull; a stepdaughter, Kerri Alden of North Carolina; 11 cherished grandchildren, Julie, Kara, Danielle, Nicole, Amanda, Kurt, David Jr, Stephen, Caitlyn, Christopher, and Christopher James; seven adored great-grandchildren; as well as several nieces and nephew,s survive him. His first wife, Dolores Petrucelli Briganti; a daughter, Sandra Briganti; and a brother, Paul Briganti, predeceased him.

A US Army veteran who honorably served his country during World War II, Mr Briganti was a retired tool and die maker for many years for Producto Machine.

He enjoyed the simple things in life, but his greatest enjoyment was spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. The memories and unconditional love he gave to them will always live on in their hearts. He will be missed by all who knew and loved him.

Relatives and friends may greet the family on Monday, May 15, from 4 to 8 pm, at the Abriola Parkview Funeral Home, 419 White Plains Road, Trumbull.

Funeral services will take place on Tuesday, May 16, at 11 am, in Christ the King Church, 4700 Madison Avenue, Trumbull, for a Mass of Christian Burial. Interment will be private at the convenience of the family.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the St Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St Jude Place, Memphis TN 38105 or the Connecticut Hospice Inc, 100 Double Beach Road, Branford CT 06405.

