Safety Town Lessons Continue

Sandy Hook Volunteer Fire & Rescue firefighters spent the morning of July 25 speaking with children in the second session of Safety Town, held at Newtown Youth & Family Services (NYFS).

Safety Town is sponsored by the Newtown Prevention Council, AAA Southern New England, and Women Involved in Newtown. Safety Town teaches children about traffic safety, fire safety, water safety, bus safety, bicycle safety, awareness of medicine and poison, and awareness of strangers, according to NYFS.

NYFS scheduled three sessions of Safety Town for this summer. The first session began on July 17, the second session began on July 24, and the third session runs from July 31 to August 4. The program is in session from 9 am until noon. Cost for the five-day program is $80 per child, which includes a snack, and financial assistance is available, according to NYFS.

Firefighter Pete Barresi answered a range of questions from the students on July 25 before he and firefighter and EMT Tess Vogel led the students behind NYFS to tour a fire engine.

“I’m a volunteer and [Ms Vogel] is a volunteer,” Mr Barresi explained to the young children surrounding him, “which means we have other jobs.”

Volunteering as firefighters helps the community, Mr Barresi said, before asking how many of the children wanted to see the fire engine.

“Me!” the students all raised their hands and answered together.

In the group of students was Mr Barresi’s daughter, Charlotte-Ann Barresi, who along with all of the children, took turns holding her father’s jacket and trying on his helmet.

To register a child/children for the third session of the program visit newtownyouthandfamilyservices.org or call 203-270-4335.