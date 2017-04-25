Robert L. Pelikan, longtime resident of Sandy Hook, died peacefully April 20 at Regional Hospice of Danbury. He was born February 13, 1940, in Bridgeport.

He worked for Robertshaw Controls in Milford for 28 years and later worked for Kimchuk of Danbury.

Mr Pelikan loved to tinker and putter with all things and was the “go to guy” for spare electrical and plumbing parts. He was a Tea Party member and a proud member of the NRA.

His wife Jenne (Potts, McCullough); sister Anne Marie King of Florida; children Julia Rogalin of North Carolina, Gerri Beam of Connecticut, and Robert Pelikan and wife Laura of Arizona; stepdaughter Jackie McCullough of Connecticut; and stepson Brian McCullough and his wife Tonya of Tennessee survive him. Mr Pelikan is also survived by 11 grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews. His sister Fran Guerin predeceased him.

A memorial service to celebrate his life will be announced at a later date.