Robert Buch

Robert Hansen “Bob” Buch, 88, former Newtown resident, died peacefully in his sleep December 14, at his daughter Janet’s home in Kent. He was the loving husband of Henrietta Buch, to whom he was married for 41 years. He was born in Bristol on August 28, 1929, the son of Danish parents, Meta Hansen Buch and Soren Carl Buch.

Mr Buch graduated from Bristol Central High School in 1948 and General Motors Institute in Flint, Mich., Class of 1951, with a degree in engineering.

He joined the Barden Corporation in Danbury, working successfully and happily for 35 years, beginning in sales and eventually being promoted to president of the corporation. He often flew to sales calls and business meeting in his beloved Beechcraft F33.

Besides his wife, his son, Peter Buch; daughters, Martha Richter, Kathleen McKee, Janet Downes, and Nancy Whiteley; two sons-in-law, Wolf Richter and Nick Downes; his grandson, Andy McKee; granddaughters, Brook Clark and Catherine Cole; and six great-grandchildren survive him. He also leaves Henrietta’s daughters, Leslie Hoffman, Lisa Cogswell, and Carolyn Arendt; and four step-granddaughters, Catherine, Lindsay, Hannah, and Aaliyah.

The family says they are indebted to Mr Buch’s caregiver, Ebenezer “Eb” Ofosu, whose loyalty and loving care enabled Mr Buch to remain at home, which was his wish. Eb provided exceptional in-home care for Mr Buch for more than eight years.

A private memorial will be conducted with his family.