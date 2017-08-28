Road Closures For Newtown 5-K Road Race And Labor Day Parade 

Local officials have listed the road closures planned for two major events scheduled for the Labor Day weekend — the 12th Annual Newtown 5-K Road Race to be held on Saturday, September 2, and the 56th Annual Labor Day Parade scheduled for Monday, September 4.

The road race starts at 8 am on September 2. For that race, certain roadways will be closed to through-traffic from about 7:50 am to about 9:15 am. People who live on those streets will have vehicle access to and from their properties.

Elm Drive will be closed to through-traffic in the area between its intersections with Brushy Hill Road and Sugar Street.

While westbound Sugar Street will remain open to traffic, eastbound Sugar Street will be closed in the area that lies between its intersections with Elm Drive and West Street. Eastbound traffic there will be temporarily detoured onto West Street.

Other closed roads will include Deep Brook Road, Juniper Road, Birch Rise Drive, Nettleton Avenue, and Baldwin Road. The Kids’ Run event will start at approximately 9 am and be held within Dickinson Park

Labor Day Parade

On Monday, September 4, the 56th Annual Newtown Labor Day Parade starts at 10 am, forming at the intersection of Main Street and Currituck Road. Marching units will proceed southward on Main Street and then turn left onto Glover Avenue, after which they will turn left onto Queen Street, where the parade ends.

Staging the parade requires that all roads leading to the center be closed to traffic, according to police Sergeant Jeff Silver. Those road closures will run from approximately 9:40 am to approximately 1 pm.

Roads leading to the town center will close at the following points:

*Southbound Mt Pleasant Road will be blocked at its intersection with Reservoir Road.

*Northbound South Main Street will be blocked at its intersection with Mile Hill Road.

*Westbound Church Hill Road will be blocked at its intersection with The Boulevard.

*Eastbound Sugar Street will be blocked at its intersection with Elm Drive.

*Northbound Queen Street will be blocked at its intersection with Elizabeth Street.

*Direct access to Main Street will be blocked at its intersections with Academy Lane, Currituck Road, Hanover Road, Schoolhouse Hill Road, and West Street.

“No Parking” signs will be posted on the following streets and will be considered tow-away zones:

*The Boulevard between Church Hill Road and Schoolhouse Hill Road.

*Schoolhouse Hill Road between The Boulevard and Main Street.

*Hanover Road between Main Street and Hall Lane.

*Elm Drive between Sugar Street and Hawley Road.

Parking will be prohibited on one side of the street on both Meadow Road and Elizabeth Street.