Riverwalk Multifamily Proposal Requires More Details

The Inland Wetlands Commission (IWC) has asked local builder/developer Michael Burton, Sr, doing business as Riverwalk Properties, LLC, to provide more technical information as a basis for action on his requested modified wetlands/watercourses protection permit for The Riverwalk at Sandy Hook Village. The 74-unit multifamily complex is proposed for the west side of Washington Avenue in Sandy Hook Center.

In a report submitted with Mr Burton’s application, his wetlands consultant, known as JMM Wetlands Consulting Services, LLC, writes, in part, “The modified proposal will not result in significant adverse indirect impacts to wetlands and watercourses.”

The 11.8-acre development site lies at #10 through #22 Washington Avenue, near the Pootatuck River.

Civil engineer Alan Shepard, representing Mr Burton at a February 14 IWC session, explained the fourth version of the Riverwalk proposal to IWC members. The town has approved three previous versions of the project, which dates back to 2008, but none of them has ever been constructed. The original version of the project, which was approved in 2009, called for 24 condominiums.

Mr Shepard explained that the applicant has reconfigured the site planning in the fourth version of the project.

The application describes the project as a “residential condominium community.” Mr Burton, however, has said that as the planned three-phase project evolves, some of the dwellings could be condos and other could be rental apartments.

A significant change in the current version of Riverwalk is the proposal to build 74 dwellings, compared to the third version, which called for 65 dwellings.

Because the complex would be constructed under the terms of the Incentive Housing-10 (IH-10) zoning regulations, 20 percent of the 74 dwellings, or 15 units, would be designated as affordable housing and offered at significantly lower prices than the 59 market-rate units.

According to mapping submitted by the applicant, the first construction phase of Riverwalk would contain 12 townhouse dwellings that would contain a total of 32 bedrooms. The second phase would hold 11 townhouse units containing 28 bedrooms. The third phase would have 51 dwellings, including five townhouses and 46 flats. The third phase would have a total of 90 bedrooms.

Townhouses would contain either two or three bedrooms; the flats would have either one or two bedrooms.

Steve Maguire, the town’s senior land use enforcement officer, asked Mr Shepard a variety of questions about the project, including queries about silt fencing, grading, drainage pipes, an anti-tracking pad, stormwater control basins, stormwater management planning, stormwater flow calculations, and site mapping.

Mr Shepard told IWC members that the applicant is aware of the town’s technical requirements for reviewing such a development and will provide requested data.

The applicant is scheduled to return to the IWC for additional review of the development proposal on Wednesday, February 28.

The Planning and Zoning Commission (P&Z) is scheduled to resume its public hearing on the Riverwalk proposal on March 15.