Riverside On Lake Zoar Association Revives Idyllic Lakeside Property

One neighborhood nestled on Lake Zoar’s shores has taken back its small slice of riverside life, celebrated with a ribbon-cutting ceremony on July 16. The story began, however, while snow still clung to the ground.

More than a dozen residents and representatives of the Riverside On Lake Zoar Association (ROLZA) cheered and applauded March 20 as the Board of Selectmen unanimously agreed to transfer ownership of a pavilion, boat launch, and small beach area from town control back to the association and its residents. The property is in the Alpine Circle/Underhill Road area.

Many of those same residents and many more supporters cheered again on Sunday, July 16, as they gathered for a ceremonial ribbon cutting and pavilion dedication, in part celebrating the reorganization of ROLZA, which had disbanded years ago. Established in 1927, the group was an active association that had become defunct in the last decade.

ROLZA, according to a plaque on the pavilion, is a private homeowners association dedicated to preserve the historical epicenter and enhance the quality of life envisioned for this neighborhood. All dues-paying homeowners in the Riverside and Beardsley Heights section of Sandy Hook can become members. Membership entitles dues-payers to use the community beach, boat launch ramp, and pavilion. Below the plaque was a handwritten sign Sunday that said, “Welcome Back, Riverside On Lake Zoar Association, Inc! 1927–2017. 90 years old. Still young. Still beautiful. Still strong together.”

The town had taken ownership of the ROLZA properties in 2009 in order to reset a well system for the neighborhood.

First Selectman Pat LLodra on Sunday said she is pleased for ROLZA and glad to celebrate its efforts. Noting the value that ROLZA and the beach/pavilion add to the community, she said, “It’s wonderful to see pride in the neighborhood.” She also expressed confidence in its future.

Since the time the town took the property and dealt with health issues on site, Mrs Llodra said she is glad to “turn it back to them.”

Minutes later, the many neighborhood residents gathered in the pavilion’s shade as ROLZA board members asked for a moment of silence to honor Randy Pineau, who died during a boating accident on July 11. A neighborhood resident, Mr Pineau had contributed to improvements to the beach and pavilion, and members dedicated the nearby flagpole to “Randy, a loyal friend to us all,” members agreed, bowing their heads for a moment. Katherine Pineau, a ROLZA member, joined the ceremony to honor her husband, who had been in the Navy.

Association President Ron Tichy addressed the volunteers’ success in reclaiming the small lakeside property. “If not for all the support, we would not have this beach in our possession.” The group has “preserved a part of history,” he said. With a nod to treasurer Eva Bermudez-Zimmerman, who Mr Tichy noted had “paddled around in a kayak with a petition” and knocked on doors gaining signatures supporting ROLZA, he said, “Being a volunteer takes hard work and time.”

Vice President Kevin Shepard looked at the many faces gathered Sunday and at the past months’ efforts stating, “The support is overwhelming.”

At the March selectmen’s meeting, Mr Tichy had made a brief presentation that affirmed the association’s commitment to preserve the property.

Mr Tichy said that to ensure the parcel’s sustainability and upkeep, the association will secure the area and will require a supplemental annual basic maintenance fee from any resident who wishes to have access to the pavilion and beach area, and a higher-tiered fee for any resident who also wants to utilize the boat launch. He said those fees would initially be set at $45 and $90 per year.

He said if only 61 households in the area participated by paying just the base fee, it would cover the $2,750 in annual anticipated maintenance and related costs to the association. But he previously told selectmen the association anticipates greater participation and support from neighbors in the area.

The annual minimum operating budget would include all maintenance and establish a maintenance reserve fund for larger projects; costs for association postage and telephone service; accounting; property taxes; and insurance. An added $5,000 is being budgeted to create secure fencing and a keyed gate system that will give only paid members access to the property.

This week, Deputy Treasurer Donna Mandulak said ROLZA has recently received its 80th membership. All fixed expenses are paid for the year, including property taxes, and the organization still has money in the bank after bills. “We are here to stay,” she said. “Membership is still coming in — we’re very excited for the community support. Expectations were exceeded for the first year back.”

Additional board members include Secretary Alice Unschuld and Trustee Bob Mouchantat.