Giving Back To First Responders, Service Members

“It’s always a great time to honor our service members and first responders,” said Dan Riccio, owner of Ricci’s Salon at 99 South Main Street, as well as Hero Barbershop, and the Toni&Guy Hairdressing Academy.

“Here at Ricci’s Toni&Guy Hairdressing Academy we believe this applies more than ever during the holiday season. We have been blessed to be a member of the community of Newtown for over 65 years, spanning three generations, and employing over 60 local professionals. Over the years we’ve gotten to know many of our local first responders and service members, both as clients and as students,” Mr Riccio added.

To give back to those who give so much, Ricci’s Toni&Guy Hairdressing Academy is offering complimentary men’s and women’s haircuts, as well as single process colors, to any first responder or service member. The special offer began December 19, and continues to Saturday, December 23. All work is guaranteed 100 percent, and all students are coached by award-winning master stylists/barbers from Ricci’s Salon and Hero Barber Shop.

“In an effort to accommodate as many individuals as we can,” Mr Riccio said, requesting, “please call for your appointment, at 203-426-1138, and bring valid government ID.”

Ricci’s Toni&Guy Hairdressing Academy is located in the lower level of the South Main Street Marketplace, 99 South Main Street.