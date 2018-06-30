Revised Plans Submitted For Commercial/Industrial Proposal

Inland Wetlands Commission (IWC) members are reviewing revised wetlands protection plans for a major Hawleyville commercial/industrial development project, which have been modified to reduce the construction proposal’s adverse effects on wetlands.

IWC members on June 27 discussed at length Hawleyville Properties LLC’s development project for a 140-acre tract near Exit 9 of Interstate 84, which proposes the construction of 240,000 square feet of medical office space within three buildings, plus a 250,000-square-foot warehouse. In its initial version of the project, the development firm had sought to build 275,000 square feet of medical office space, plus the warehouse. Reducing the size of the buildings reduces the number of parking spaces proposed for the overall project from 1,514 to 1,357 spaces.

The tract’s street addresses are 90 Mount Pleasant Road, 10 Hawleyville Road, and 1 Sedor Lane. Three medical office buildings would be served by a dead-end street extending onto the site from Mount Pleasant Road, just west of Whippoorwill Hill Road. The warehouse would be served a separate dead-end street extending onto the site from Hawleyville Road, across that road from Covered Bridge Road. The 140-acre site contains approximately 15 acres of wetlands and 31 acres of “upland review areas.” Those review areas lie within 100 feet of wetlands and are subject to IWC regulation.

Steve Maguire, town senior land use enforcement officer, said June 28 the revisions to the project’s wetlands protection plans eliminate “direct impacts” to wetlands and also increase the size of environmental buffer areas between proposed development and the wetlands. Initially, the applicant had proposed the earthen filling of some wetlands.

Also, the revised plans specify the supplemental planting of shrubs and trees on the site to better stabilize the soil there, he said. Mr Maguire termed the modified plans “a huge improvement” compared to the initial plans.

Also, following the IWC’s initial public hearing on the project on June 13, the developer, as requested by the IWC, used equipment to clear pathways through the heavy overgrowth of invasive plants on the site to allow IWC members to directly inspect the wetlands, Mr Maguire said.

The revised wetland protection plans, which the developer submitted to the town on June 26, are available for review at the Land Use Agency at Newtown Municipal Center during regular business hours.

Civil engineer Michelle Carlson of BL Companies, representing the applicant, told IWC members at the June 27 hearing that the revised construction proposal reduces the height of proposed retaining walls and also reduces the amount of grading required.

Ms Carlson described the stormwater control proposal for the site, including the use of some rain gardens. The revised proposal reduces the steepness of graded slopes, she said.

Wetlands scientist James Cowen, representing the applicant, said the project would have a diverse planting plan that would involve the placement of native trees and shrubs as well as the use of a native seed mix to promote the growth of grasses and wildflowers.

IWC member Craig Ferris thanked the applicant for clearing the heavy overgrowth at the site to allow access to the wetlands, for considering the IWC’s recommendations made at the June 13 hearing, and also for eliminating direct impacts to wetlands.

Public Comment

During the public comment section of the hearing, Michael Ricciardi of Whippoorwill Hill Road raised issues concerning how the proposed construction project would affect area groundwater. Residents on that street have individual domestic water wells.

Mr Ricciardi also raised a traffic issue, but was told by IWC Chairman Sharon Salling that traffic is a topic that is addressed by the Planning and Zoning Commission (P&Z), not the IWC. Besides IWC approval, the development proposal would require P&Z approvals.

Mary Gaudet Wilson of Whippoorwill Hill Road asked about the environmental implications of leaked automotive fluids accumulating on the pavement at parking lots at the proposed complex.

Ms Carlson responded that the project’s stormwater control design includes measures to address such situations.

IWC members decided to resume the public hearing on Wednesday, July 11, to allow time for review of the revised development plans submitted by the applicant on June 26.

The sprawling site is bordered on the north by eastbound Interstate 84 and its Exit 9 on-ramp, on the northeast by agricultural open space land, on the southeast by the residential Whippoorwill Hill Road, on the south by Mount Pleasant Road, and on the west by Hawleyville Road.