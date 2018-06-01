Resident’s Colorful Collection Of Artwork On Display At Senior Center

The Newtown Senior Center celebrated its popular Senior Highlights series with a presentation by Newtown resident Jaynis Pixley on May 22. Her artwork will be on display in the piano room, located adjacent to the center’s back hallway, until mid-June.

Having always enjoyed being creative and making works of art, Ms Pixley has dedicated over half a century to honing her craft in painting. She continues to expand her repertoire of skills by attending events offered at the Senior Center — taking classes in everything from art, jewelry making, silk scarf painting, and even cake decorating.

Ms Pixley’s main mediums are pastels, acrylics, and oils, but she is inspired by a variety of muses. Many of the 26 pieces she has on display at the Senior Center are of blooming flowers, images of the Japanese Tea Garden at Golden Gate Park, and scenes from Hammonasset Beach.

“It’s safe to say I like color, flowers, and the beach — and if I can find flowers at the beach, even better,” Ms Pixley said to the crowd at her presentation.

Also included in her collection were colorful abstract works and her interpretation of a sculpture she had been inspired by at the Metropolitan Museum of Art.

She answered questions from the crowd and discussed how many of the pieces came to be. The art she chose to display, she says, took her two years to compile.

Senior Center member and fellow artist, Joyce Goldin, attended the presentation and spoke to Ms Pixley about how impressed she was with the quality of her work, saying, “Not only do you do this magnificent work, but you do it so quickly.”

Before the gallery reception concluded, Senior Center Director Marilyn Place presented Ms Pixley with a bouquet of flowers. She expressed her great appreciation for Ms Pixley, who is the daughter of Jane Dwyer, the original country western line dance instructor at the Senior Center.

“I’m so happy to have her here,” Ms Place said. “She is so special and talented.”

The public is invited to view Jaynis Pixley’s art on display at the Newtown Senior Center, 14 Riverside Road, until mid-June. The center is open weekdays between 8 am and 4:30 pm. For more information about upcoming events at the Newtown Senior Center, visit newtown-ct.gov/senior-center or call 203-270-4310.