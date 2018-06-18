Recent Stories
- Reminder: Newtown Schools Are Closing Early Today
- History Brought To Life By Middle Gate Fourth Graders
- Newtown Public Schools To Dismiss Early Monday
- Activities And Cheer At Hawley Field Day
- BOE Honors Retirees, Top Students, CABE Awardees
- Newtown High School Awards Nights
- NHS Junior/Senior Project Students Complete Assignments
As was announced on Saturday, Newtown Public Schools are running on a three-hour emergency early dismissal schedule today due to expected high temperatures.
The announcement was made in the evening of Saturday, June 16.
According to the school district, the decision does not impact the scheduled June 18 Newtown High School graduation at Western Connecticut State University’s O’Neill Center. Graduating seniors are advised to bring water to stay hydrated during the event.