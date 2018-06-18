To purchase photos visit http://photos.newtownbee.com×
Reminder: Newtown Schools Are Closing Early Today

Published: June 18, 2018

The Newtown Bee
As was announced on Saturday, Newtown Public Schools are running on a three-hour emergency early dismissal schedule today due to expected high temperatures.

The announcement was made in the evening of Saturday, June 16.

According to the school district, the decision does not impact the scheduled June 18 Newtown High School graduation at Western Connecticut State University’s O’Neill Center. Graduating seniors are advised to bring water to stay hydrated during the event.

 

 

