Registration Open For Summer Camp At Two Coyotes Wilderness School

Two Coyotes Wilderness School registration is now open for one of its summer camps, Fire, Wood, and Stone.

At Fire, Wood, and Stone, camp students will learn to make things with their hands. Fire, wood, stone, bone, and clay will be used, along with other natural materials. Past camp activities have included making baskets, pottery, and bone needles, and fire making.

The camp runs from August 7 to 11 at the wilderness school’s Newtown location, Sticks and Stones Farm, 197 Huntingtown Road. Tuition is $365 per child and the camp runs from 9 am until 3 pm.

The 501 (c)(3) nonprofit organization is “dedicated to [nurturing] healthy, whole human beings through building self-awareness, community, and connecting people to nature,” according to its website. It offers programs year-round, and summer camp programs are offered at its locations in Newtown, Granby, and New Fairfield.

More information about Two Coyotes Wilderness School and its summer camps is available at its website, twocoyotes.org.