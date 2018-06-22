Reed Sixth Graders Run ‘Kindness Carts’

Reed Intermediate School sixth graders in two clusters created and oversaw Kindness Carts on June 19 to raise money to support building a well in Liberia.

Students in Petrice DiVanno and Matt Dalton’s cluster and in Amanda Eide and John Sicbaldi’s cluster participated in the project. According to Ms DiVanno, the Kindness Carts were inspired by both Reed Intermediate School Principal Anne Uberti’s daily announcement reminders to “be kind” and by the sixth grade curriculum, which has students study different countries and water borne diseases. The curriculum, Ms DiVanno explained, also helps students understand cultural differences. Overall, the Kindness Carts, she said, are “a huge global lesson.”

Students worked individually or in small groups to create the Kindness Carts. Each cart had a different theme, and students sold a range of goods to raise money. All of the proceeds from the day will go toward building a well in Zubah Town in Liberia.

At one cart, students made tacos. At another cart, students sold lemonade. Nearby, student Dash Keeney sold dog treats. Dash named his “Happy Jack’s Gourmet Dog Treats” cart after his family’s dog, Jack.

Students Johnny Kwap and Roman Verna created a “brownie bar” cart they named “Brownie Bros.” The boys added ingredients to the brownies for each order. Things like sprinkles or chocolate chips could be served with the brownies.

The Kindness Carts were on display for about two hours, and students from throughout the school visited to purchase items from the carts.