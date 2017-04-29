Reed Intermediate School Students Rehearse For ‘Bye Bye Birdie’

Reed Intermediate School is gearing up for its upcoming musical production of Bye Bye Birdie.

The production will be staged Friday, May 5, at 7 pm, and Saturday, May 6, at 6 pm, at the school, 3 Trades Lane.

Tickets are $8. Tickets will be on sale at the door if available, and can be purchased in advance online at showtix4u.com/index.php?submit=Search+for+Events¤t_client=1110531504202430.