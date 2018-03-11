RCN To Offer Six-Session Parent Group

The Resiliency Center of Newtown announces a six session parent group that will focus on the social and emotional needs of tweens and teens (ages 12-18).

The group will be facilitated by Suzanne Arnone, licensed professional counselor and certified school counselor. The sessions will be psychoeducational and interactive.

The program will meet Mondays, March 19, April 2 and 16, May 7 and 21, and June 4. Each session will will begin at 7 pm, and run 60 minutes.

The group will meet at RCN, within The SCB Building at 153 South Main Street.

Registration is requested and can be done via email to beth@resiliencycenterofnewtown.org.