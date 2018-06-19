Ralph Rand

Ralph Kenneth Rand, 75, of Sandy Hook, died June 18, at Regional Hospice in Danbury from complications of dementia. Born in Victoria, B.C., he was a graduate of Danbury High School Class of 1960 and Northeastern University.

He lived, worked, and volunteered for much of his life in the greater Danbury area, residing for the last 30 years in Sandy Hook.

His wife, Diane; sister, Carol; daughters, Susan and Lisa; and two grandchildren, Margaret and Sullivan, survive him.

A private service will be conducted.

Memorial contributions are welcome to Housatonic Habitat for Humanity, 51 Austin Street, Danbury CT 06810 or Regional Hospice and Palliative Care Center for Comfort Care & Healing, 30 Milestone Road, Danbury CT 06810.