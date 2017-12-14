Quiet, Snowy Commute

With a portable snow blower strapped to his back, a man worked to clear the sidewalk in front of the commercial building at 38 Church Hill Road Thursday morning. A brief snowstorm added less than an inch of snow to the first measurable snow of the season, which had arrived on Saturday, December 9. Schools were delayed by two hours on Thursday, opening just as the storm was moving out of the area.

—Bee Photos, Hicks

Traffic was extremely light during what would have been rush hour Thursday morning. This photo was taken just before 8 am, when the intersection of Church Hill Road and Queen Street is usually active with school buses and private vehicles vying for space. A brief snow storm dropped just about an inch on the town, adding a fresh coat to snow that had been around for a few days.