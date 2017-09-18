Questions Sought For October Candidates Forum

Full listing of public events planned for the historic building at 45 Main Street, Newtown....Read Full Article
The Newtown Bee will host a debate featuring candidates for the position of first selectman, Tuesday, October 24, in the auditorium of the Edmond Town Hall.
A meet and greet of candidates, with refreshments, will take place at 6:30 pm, followed by the forum from 7 to 8:30 pm.
Candidates will respond to questions solicited from the public and vetted by The Bee, prior to the debate. Candidates will not have seen the questions before the debate.
Newtown residents are asked to submit questions for first selectman candidates to editor@thebee.com, subject line “Bee Debate Question,” no later than Tuesday, October 17, at noon.
Questions should address town/state issues that are relevant to the office of the first selectman.