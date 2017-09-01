Primary Candidates Urge Republicans To Cast Ballots September 12

First Selectmen primary candidates Will Rodgers and Mary Ann Jacob both agree that this somewhat historic GOP contest is energizing their supporters. But the opponents are once again appealing to all local Republicans to get involved and even reaching out to unregistered and unaffiliated voters to consider participating by registering with the party.

Republican Registrar of Voters Carey Schierloh said unregistered and unaffiliated voters may register as Republicans for the purpose of voting in the September 12 primary on or before the noon deadline September 11.

Absentee ballot applications are currently available at the town clerk’s office during regular business hours, up until 4:30 pm, on September 11.

The town clerk will also hold special Saturday voting hours on September 9, from 9 am to noon, for anyone wishing to cast a GOP primary ballot, but who will be unable to do so during polling hours on the 12th.

Ms Schierloh said that on primary day, polls will be open from 6 am to 8 pm. Voting will occur by district, with District 1 and 1-5 voting at Newtown Middle School, District 2 and 3-2 voting at the Reed School, and District 3-1 and 3-5 voting at Head O’ Meadow School. The top vote-getter between Mr Rodgers and Ms Jacob will go on to represent the party against Democratic nominee Dan Rosenthal in the local general election on November 7, while the second top primary vote-getter will fill in the GOP’s selectman spot on the ballot and compete against Democrat Maureen Crick Owen.

Even more rare is the primary contest between incumbent Town Clerk Debbie Aurelia Halstead and former Assistant Town Clerk and current Newtown Social Services Director Ann LoBosco. The winner of that primary race will face newcomer Valerie Hart.

In their final pre-primary call-ins to The Newtown Bee, the first selectman primary candidates were both positive and optimistic about the upcoming contest, as well as the engagement they have been able to facilitate with local residents.

“As I’ve traveled around Newtown listening to voters, I’ve heard the same thing from residents over and over again: ‘We love Newtown, we had hoped to retire here, but what is happening in Connecticut and with our taxes is making it seem impossible.’ My husband and I share those concerns,” Ms Jacob said. “One of my major contributions as the chairman of the Legislative Council over the last four years has been reducing our spending and our rate of borrowing, while supporting and encouraging policies that increase our commercial revenue. That work is beginning to turn the tide on a mill rate that has been too high for too long.”

If elected, and subsequently successful in the November contest, Ms Jacob pledges to continue re-balancing the grand list to reduce the burden on personal property taxes.

Mr Rodgers said that he is using a combination of phone outreach, mailings, social network messaging, and face-to-face canvassing to meet constituents and registered Republicans.

“It’s a bit challenging because it’s an odd time for a primary,” Mr Rodgers said. “In our limited experience with primaries, we’re more used to them happening in August. Early September is a busy time of year with school beginning, so it’s a little more difficult to connect with people. That being said, we’re doing a good job.”

Mr Rodgers said that he is trying to keep constituent conversation focused on the primary.

“It’s a fine line to walk. You don’t want to talk too much about the general election because it may appear that I am taking the primary for granted, which I am not,” Mr Rodgers said. “It’s a tightly contested race, and I think people are understanding it is. It’s also helping people to understand that we are not out there campaigning for the November election relatively early, but for the primary.”

Mr Rodgers said he does not necessarily see it as a negative having himself as a standing selectman, and an opponent who has served as chair of the council engaged in this type of political contest.

“It’s bringing a greater awareness of the [GOP] candidates who will eventually be engaged in the general election,” he said. “I’m hoping that will be the case for either one of us who prevails in the primary. I’ve seen a shift within the party from a ‘primary equals disunity within the party’ attitude to getting energized about it. I think the town clerk race also is generating a bit of excitement because there’s some suspense and mystery to the outcome.”

Contrasting Approaches

Both candidates said they are sharing residents’ concerns as the situation with the state budget continues to play out in Hartford.

Ms Jacob noted that this year, local taxpayers faced an unprecedented proposed reduction in revenue from the state that remains unresolved.

“But instead of waiting to see what happened, as my opponent suggested, we aggressively pursued a solution that insulated the taxpayers for a potential $3 million loss of revenue,” Ms Jacob said. “It’s my opinion that to have waited would have resulted in a catastrophic situation in Newtown that would have resulted in a significant supplemental tax bill that I considered unacceptable.”

Mr Rodgers acknowledged that he previously said it was unwise for officials to make a guess, “even an educated guess at the time in trying to anticipate the amount of revenue that might be cut.”

“I thought it was enabling behavior to Hartford,” he said, “But also, the danger I saw and continue to see in the decision, is having put that in place, you better be right or it becomes a lot harder to change if the cuts are deeper than anticipated. I would have been in favor of not anticipating. But Mary Ann has a certain amount of investment in [promoting] it the way she played it. I don’t see it as a huge issue. It’s not the way I would have done it, and I hope it doesn’t come back to bite us, but I’m not terribly over concerned about it.”

Mr Rodgers said he does see a greater challenge facing the school district’s leadership in the event any significant reductions to district aid are made.

“Right now we have an interim superintendent who in all likelihood has enough challenges just by virtue of being interim,” he said. “And I think Dr Erardi was unique among recent superintendents in being sensitive to the financial constraints and changing environment of the town. I very much would have liked to see him stay on, but we’ll just have to deal with it as we go forward.”

Turning to qualifications, Ms Jacob likened the job of first selectman to that of a corporate CEO.

“You need a varied skill set that includes excellent communication skills, strong leadership, fiscal know-how, and experience managing people,” she said. “As a former regional vice president of sales for a global logistics firm, I possess all of those skills. I have real world experience going into large corporations and advising them on making their supply chains more efficient to increase their bottom line. I know how to manage budgets, find efficiencies, and drive change when needed.”

She said Republicans in Newtown also need to consider which candidate can win the election in November.

“I have the proven track record in four previous elections to put 110 percent into a campaign using all available avenues of communication to reach constituents and get their input,” she said. “Many [constituents] have met me already and know that I can be relied on to say what I mean, do what I say, and stand up for what I believe. Our future will not look like our past, and our community needs a leader who shows up all the time, not just during election season. I have shown an ongoing commitment to support local businesses, volunteer at local events, and promote causes that are important to the people of our community. So for the primary, I’m asking Republicans to choose the team that can lead Newtown: Mary Ann Jacob and Neil Chaudhary.”

“I’d certainly like to see large numbers turn out for the primary,” Mr Rodgers said. “It’s a meaningful choice that voters will make, and I think Jeff and I are the candidates with the broadest range of experience. I think voters are fortunate to have four experienced candidates on the ballot. But I think [running mate] Jeff Capeci and I are the ones with broader and more relevant experience. There’s a learning curve associated with being on the Board of Selectmen, and the executive and administrative functions that happen at that level. I believe it’s a wiser choice to vote for someone who already has that experience at this particular juncture.”