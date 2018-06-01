Portofino Restaurant & Wine Bar The Place For All Occasions

Whether looking to book a small gathering of ten people or a large group of 100 people, guests can reserve their private parties at Portofino Restaurant & Wine Bar for any celebration. Perfect for high school and college graduation parties, baby and bridal showers, corporate functions, funerals, and birthday parties, Portofino Restaurant & Wine Bar has both indoor seating in its main dining room and an outdoor patio area available for reservations.

The family-owned and -operated Portofino Restaurant & Wine Bar, located at 213 Greenwood Avenue in Bethel’s Dolan Plaza, was opened in 2011 by brothers Rocco and Lui Selmanti.

Over the years, Portofino Restaurant & Wine Bar has continued to make a name for itself as a relaxing spot for family and friends to gather with one another to enjoy lunch and dinner.

Under warm, romantic lighting, guests can pull up a chair in the dining or lounge area and be immersed in the restaurant’s old-world charm or sit out on the patio under large umbrellas to dine while basking in the gorgeous spring and summertime weather.

The food on the menu at Portofino Restaurant & Wine Bar is inspired by European, Mediterranean, and American contemporary cuisine, allowing a vast selection of everything from sandwiches and burgers to pasta and meat dishes.

Chef Rocco always uses the freshest seasonal ingredients to make his meals, and Lui, who works the front of the house and bar, uses his creative mind to concoct specialty drinks like his signature “Lui-Tini.”

Portofino Restaurant & Wine Bar is a drink destination point with a handcrafted chestnut bar and a large selection of fine wines from all around the world, a distinctive cocktail menu, beers, and spirits.

Happy Hour specials run every Thursday at the bar, from 6 to 9 pm, where drinks are buy one, get one free.

Sample of the Menu:

Appetizer: With more than a dozen appetizers on the menu, the calamari is a standout dish. It comes fried in sweet chili peppers or grilled in a pesto sauce.

Salads: The heirloom tomato and fresh mozzarella salad is the epitome of freshness, made with basil, black and white balsamic glaze, and basil oil.

Entrees: Each entree is served with seasonal vegetables and starch, as well as a side house salad in a herb vinaigrette dressing.

Artisan Flat Breads: Customers cannot get enough of the grilled chicken and vegetable flatbread, consisting of pesto sauce, grilled chicken, oven-dried Roma tomatoes, and mozzarella.

Pasta: Portofino Restaurant offers a wide selection of pastas, including gluten-free and whole wheat options. The shrimp and scallop saffron risotto is served with peas and roasted green and yellow peppers. Another pasta choice on the dinner menu is the exotic mushroom ravioli that comes with wilted arugula, truffle oil, and pecorino.

Seafood: For seafood, guests love the grilled wild king salmon baked with local vegetables that are marinated in a citrus sauce.

Meats: The chicken gamberoni consists of egg battered chicken breast with shrimp, sun-dried tomatoes, artichoke hearts, lemon, and a white wine broth.

Specials: Wednesday night is Prime Rib Night.

Childrens’ Menu: Available for children 12 years old and under, meals on the children’s menu include a small soft drink.

Dessert: All desserts are made on site, including the New York cheesecake, tiramisu, creme brulee, and flourless chocolate ganache.

Drinks: Portofino Restaurant owner Lui Selmanti’s signature drink is the Lui-Tini that gets its beautiful color from the splash of cranberry and its awakening fizz from the club soda. In addition to his specialty drink, there are 11 martini options on the menu, beers, spirits, and an extensive wine list of by-the-glass and by-the-bottle options.

Catering: All catering is available for pick-up at the restaurant and the catering menus offer something for everyone.

Portofino Restaurant & Wine Bar, 213 Greenwood Avenue in Bethel, is open Tuesday through Thursday, 11 am to 10 pm; Friday and Saturday, 11 am to 11 pm; Sunday from 4 to 10 pm; and is closed on Monday. Call 203-797-8131 for seating reservations and catering information. For more information, visit Portofino Restaurant & Wine Bar’s official website portofinorestaurantandwinebar.com; follow them on Facebook; or e-mail at info@portofinorestaurantandwinebar.com.