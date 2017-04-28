Poor Manners And Misunderstandings

To the Editor:

I started writing this at 7:40 pm on April 25 while the polls were still open and no results in. As I worked in the rain to disassemble my “vote yes for senior center” booth outside the polls I was lectured by an angry man (he just walked up and started talking as I worked) who indicated that I should be ashamed of myself for promoting a senior center in Newtown. He said he is 60 years old, he was with a child of about 9. I was obviously part of a civics lesson in which he demonstrated how you shout your opinions with little concern for accuracy and providing no opportunity for response. He said, “Seniors don’t need a pool in the senior center.” I replied, “There is no pool, sir.” His response was, “That doesn’t matter.”

The civics lesson continued as he said, “Because of 12/14 we need to be concerned about the education of children.” To emphasize the point he hugged the poor child closer. I tried to say that the senior center bond issue is unrelated to 12/14 or to the education budget for that matter. I said, “Sir, if you won’t listen…” and he shouted, “We are sick of listening.” As he dragged the child away he repeated the amount of shame I should feel. Hopefully the youngster will forget most, or this entire, civics lesson.

The question on the ballot asked whether the town should bond $3 million to build a senior center. That bond would be paid as part of a borrowing plan built into the town budget. This is complicated to some but it is the way towns build anything. I respect that Mr 60 voted against that question as is his right and responsibility. I am proud that I not only voted Yes, but worked to have others do the same as is my right and responsibility. I don’t understand his hostility or lack of respect for the point of view of others.

Mr 60 is, I know, a minority (hopefully of one) in town and I hope the majority can continue to hear each other out and show respect for different points of view. I just received a call that all of the items on the referendum passed and I congratulate the town of Newtown and thank you for providing the opportunity to move forward on the senior center project.

John S. Boccuzzi, Sr

57 Queen Street, Newtown April 25, 2017