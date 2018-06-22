Pony Rides For Jessica Rekos Rescheduled Again

If the weather holds this time, the 6th Annual Pony Rides For Jessica Rekos event will take place at the Second Company Governor’s Horse Guard grounds, 4 Wildlife Drive at Fairfield Hills, on Saturday, June 30. The event runs from 11 am to 4 pm.

It was originally to have taken place in May but has twice been rescheduled this season due to weather forecasts.

The event will include pony rides, horseshoe painting and other equine related crafts, hair braiding, face painting, children’s entertainment, bake sale, refreshments and food, and raffle and silent auction. All proceeds go directly to the Jessica Rekos Foundation.

Pony Rides For Jessica was created by Jessica’s riding instructor, Montana Calloway, and King’s Bridge Farm in Newtown. Jessica adored everything equine, and it was the primary goal of her instructors and the farm to keep her memory and love for horses alive through the organization. The event is usually held on the Sunday closest to Jessica’s birthday, May 10.

The Jessica Rekos Foundation was established by her parents. Donations go toward several different projects chosen by the Rekos family that will allow Jessica’s energy and memory to live on. Its two main equestrian projects are Jessica’s Camp and several riding lesson scholarships at King’s Bridge Farm. They are offered to children whose families would not otherwise be able to afford summer camp or private lessons.

The Jessica Rekos Foundation, Inc. has been recognized by the IRS as a tax-exempt charity described in Code section 501(c)(3).

For additional information about the annual Pony Rides for Jessica or The Jessica Rekos Foundation, visit ponyridesforjessica.org.