Pony Rides For Jessica Rekos Event Brings Community Together

Children and adults alike had smiles on their faces throughout a day full of equine-themed fun in honor of Jessica Rekos on May 6. The 5th Annual Pony Rides For Jessica Rekos event took place on the Fairfield Hills grounds of the Second Company Governor’s Horse Guard.

The event was started by Montana Calloway-Bychurch, Jessica’s riding instructor at King’s Bridge Farm in Newtown, and Ms Calloway-Bychurch’s mother, Heidi Calloway, as a way to remember Jessica, one of 20 first grader students killed at Sandy Hook School on 12/14.

Ms Calloway remembers her daughter putting together what was supposed to be a small-scale riding event. Next thing they knew, several hundred people signed up to participate and so it was worked out with the Horse Guard to utilize the space on its grounds. Pony Rides For Jessica has been a tradition each May, around Jessica’s May 10 birthday.

“I feel like we are sharing the magic of horses with all these kids,” Ms Calloway-Bychurch said.

“Pony Rides For Jessica is devoted to keeping Jessica’s love of horses and riding alive by working closely with her parents to give underprivileged children two special gifts — the relationship between horse and rider and the relationship between student and instructor,” according to the mission statement at ponyridesforjessica.org.

King’s Bridge Farm had several representatives — riding instructors and horses — on hand, and children got to saddle up and experience the thrill of riding a horse with the help of event volunteers. Among them was Second Company Horse Guard Sergeant Jo Ann Taylor.

“It’s a fun event,” said Sergeant Taylor, adding that there were more participants and horses brought for riding opportunities this year than in the past.

“The horse community really comes out in droves,” said Kat King, who owns King’s Bridge Farm, along with her husband, Bryan.

The Maritime Aquarium and Mystic Seaport had representatives on hand to share marine life artifacts in honor of Jessica’s interest in whales.

“The goal is to share Jessica’s love and passion for horses and whales with other people,” Ms Calloway-Bychurch said. “It’s a friends and family event as well.”

Acquaintances of the Rekos family and King’s Bridge Farm came from other parts of the state to volunteer with face painting and other activities. Children got to juggle or test out a hula hoop, and some got their parents to give it a whirl. Lutheran Church Charities K-9 Comfort Dogs were there along with handlers.

“It’s tons of fun — so much to do,” said Ashley Reaes, who attended with her daughters, 16-month-old Charlotte and 4-year-old Madison.