Police Seeking Sponsors For Special Olympics Torch Run

Town police, who have participated in the local leg of the annual Special Olympics Law Enforcement Torch Run for many years, have announced they are seeking sponsors for this year’s event which is scheduled for Friday, June 9.

The torch run is intended to publicize the Special Olympics program.

One way that police raise money for Special Olympics is by having local businesses sponsor a segment of the torch run through the Adopt-A-Mile program. Police said that local businesses interested in participating in the fundraiser may contact Sergeant Matthew Wood, Officer William Chapman, or Officer Stephanie Vegerano at the police station at 203-426-5841.

Detailed information on the Special Olympics torch run is available at soct.org.