Police Reports | May 6-17, 2017

Botsford Crash

At about 7:33 am on May 17, during the morning rush period, motorist Joseph Santacroce, 35, of Newtown was driving a 2013 Nissan Rogue SUV northward on South Main Street, as motorist Oeun Tong, 64, of Danbury was driving a 2012 Ford Transit van southward, police report.

The Ford then attempted to make left turn onto eastbound Button Shop Road, after which the Ford and the Nissan collided, with the Nissan then traveling onward until it struck a utility pole, police said. Botsford volunteer firefighters responded to the incident.

There were no injuries. Police said they issued Tong an infraction on two violations — failure to grant the right of way at an intersection and failure to grant the right of way to oncoming traffic while attempting to make a left turn. The crash caused travel delays in the area.

BMW Vs GMC

Police report a two-vehicle collision at the intersection of Washington Avenue and Pearl Street in Sandy Hook at about 4:41 pm on May 16.

Police said motorist Elizabeth Rojas, 40, of Sandy Hook was driving a 2012 GMC Acadia SUV northward on Washington Avenue and was approaching that intersection, as motorist Michael Greenspan, 17, of Sandy Hook, who was driving a 2011 BMW 328-XI sedan, was preparing to make a left turn from westbound Pearl Street onto southbound Washington Avenue. As the BMW attempted make the left turn, it struck the GMC, police report.

There were no injuries. Police said they issued Greenspan and infraction for failure to grant the right of way at a stop sign.

Honda Vs Pole

Motorist William Roberts, 19, of Newtown was driving a 2009 Honda Accord auto westward near 18 Boggs Hill Road about 1:42 am on May 13, when he drove off the right road shoulder and struck a utility pole, police said.

There were no injuries.

After investigating, police charged Roberts with making a restricted turn, failure to maintain the travel lane, and driving a vehicle while under suspension.

Shoplifting

Police report they went to Caraluzzi’s Market at 5 Queen Street at about 5:10 pm on May 13 in response to a report of a shoplifting incident having occurred.

After investigating, police said they arrested Rocco Bonaducci, 75, of Newtown on a charge of sixth-degree larceny for allegedly having stolen about $38 worth of store merchandise. Bonaducci was released on a written promise to appear in court on May 23, according to police.

Warrant Arrest

After learning that police held a warrant for his arrest, Bret Bucciarelli, 57, of Southbury went to the police station about 9 pm, on May 11, and was arrested on charges of public indecency and two counts of disorderly conduct, police said.

The arrest stems from a police investigation into alleged indecent exposure incidents that occurred at two Newtown residences on April 3, according to police. After he posted $500 nonsurety bail, police released Bucciarelli for a May 25 court appearance.

Thirteen Charges

Police report they arrested a Sandy Hook woman four times during a three-day period, lodging a total of 13 charges.

Police report that at about 4:15 pm, on May 11, they responded to Olympia Sports at Sand Hill Plaza at 228 South Main Street, after receiving a complaint from the store manager that a woman had just shoplifted merchandise there. Police said they found the woman in question at the nearby TJ Maxx store, after which they investigated the Olympia Sports complaint.

Police said they charged Meghann Freeman, 34, with sixth-degree larceny, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance/narcotics, possession of less than one-half ounce of marijuana, and failure to keep prescription narcotics in their original container.

After arriving at the police station, police also arrested Freeman on a pending warrant, lodging a charge of second-degree failure to appear in court.

Police report that on the morning of May 13, they contacted Freeman to inform her that they had received another warrant for her arrest, after which she went to the police station where police charged her with second-degree harassment and with second-degree violation of the conditions of release.

Police report that later that on the afternoon of May 13, they responded to a shoplifting complaint from a pet supply store known as Your Healthy Pet at 61 Church Hill Road, where they investigated. In that case, police said they charged Freeman with sixth-degree larceny, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance, possession of less than one-half ounce of marijuana, and second-degree violation of the conditions of release.

Police said Freeman posted the bail that was placed on those arrests and was released for May 15 and for May 23 court appearances on the various charges.

Unsafe Backing

At about 3:06 pm on May 11, motorist Tyrell Smet, 21, of Ansonia, who was driving a 1993 Dodge Dynasty sedan eastward on Sugar Street, stopped at a red traffic signal at that street’s intersection with Main Street, Glover Avenue, and South Main Street, police said.

Motorist Bonnie Miller, 71, of Newtown, who was driving a 2004 Honda Civic, then stopped behind the Dodge, police said. The Dodge then backed into the front end of the Honda, police said. There were no injuries.

Smet received a written warning for unsafe backing, according to police.

DUI/Speeding

Police report that while on patrol on Sugar Street about 6:35 pm on May 10, they spotted a black 2009 Audi A-4 sedan traveling 57 miles per hour in a posted 35-mph zone, so they stopped the Audi on Sugar Street, between its intersections with Rock Ridge Road and Key Rock Road.

After investigating, police arrested motorist Thomas Kenealy, 47, of Pleasantville, N.Y., charging him with driving under the influence and with speeding. Police held Kenealy on $500 bail for arraignment on the charges on May 11 in state Superior Court in Danbury. Kenealy pleaded not guilty to both charges in court and a judge ordered him to be held on $5,000 bail for a June 1 court appearance.

Swamp Road Crash

About 5:51 am on May 10, a New Milford man, who was driving a 2015 Jeep Compass SUV northward on Swamp Road, encountered a southbound vehicle, which was a black Honda or Nissan, which crossed over into the northbound lane, police said.

To avoid a collision, the Jeep’s driver swerved to the right, but struck a utility pole, police said. There were no injuries. The driver of the black vehicle did not stop after the Jeep hit the pole, but continued traveling southward, police report.

Police Officer Michael Caramadre is investigating the incident and asks anyone with information about the identity of the driver of the black vehicle to contact him at the police station at 3 Main Street, telephone 203-426-5841.

Motor Vehicle Violations

At about 9:40 am on May 9, police were dispatched to a warehouse at 21 Ethan Allen Road after receiving a complaint about a dispute there.

After investigating, police said they charged David Coleman, 46, of Branford with driving with a suspended license, failure to have automotive insurance, and improper use of marker plates. After posting $100 bail, police released Coleman for a May 23 court appearance.

Burglary/Larceny

Police received a report about noon on May 8 that a burglary/larceny had occurred at an Alberts Hill Road property, so they went there to investigate.

Police said the burglar or burglars stole items including two bicycles, a leaf blower, a chain saw, and computer equipment. Police are investigating the crime.

Undercarriage Damaged

At about 1:32 pm on May 8, motorist Sharon Tallberg, 47, of Derby was driving a 2005 Toyota Highlander SUV westward on Interstate 84, near Exit 9, behind motorist Robert DeLeo, 66, of Waterbury, who was driving a 2001 Chevrolet Suburban SUV, state police said.

As the vehicles were traveling, some trailer-hitch parts fell out of a trailer-hitch socket on the Chevrolet because those parts had not been securely fastened, state police said. The Toyota drove over those fallen parts on the roadway, damaging its undercarriage, state police said. There were no injuries.

The Chevrolet continued traveling westward, but the Toyota driver had obtained the Chevrolet’s marker plate number, state police said. After contacting DeLeo about the incident, DeLeo acknowledged that he had not properly secured the towing equipment, state police said.

State police said they verbally warned DeLeo for failure to secure a load.

Dodge Keys

Police report that at about 3 pm on May 7, they received for safekeeping a key fob for a Dodge-brand vehicle that had been found in the parking lot at NYA Sports & Fitness at 4 Primrose Street at Fairfield Hills.

The key fob’s owner may claim the item at the police station at 3 Main Street, telephone 203-426-5841.

Commercial Burglary

Police said that sometime overnight on May 6/May 7, someone removed a lock from a door at New Wok, a Chinese restaurant at Sand Hill Plaza at 228 South Main Street. After gaining entry to the premises, the burglar or burglars stole the cash register, which contained some money, police said. Police are investigating.